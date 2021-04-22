Things to do

Veterans Wall

Families of veterans have until May 1 to add the name of their service member to the granite walls around the Orland Park Veterans Memorial, Ara Pace – Place of Peace, 14700 South Ravinia Ave., in time for the Memorial Day ceremony, May 31. The village also marks Veterans Day there. The cost is $250 per name for engraving and memorial maintenance. The form to add a name is available on the village's website, www.orlandpark.org. For more information, call Darryl Wertheim of the village Veterans Commission at 708-403-6115.

Getting Your Garden Ready for Spring will be discussed at 1-2 p.m. May 2 at Homer Glen’s Heritage Park Pavilion, 14110 W. 151st St. This collaboration between the village and Forest Preserve District of Will County will introduce you to easy steps to start a vegetable garden It is free and open to those 18 or older. Registration required at 815-727-8700.

