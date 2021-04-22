Things to do

Earth Day
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a Zoom webinar Put Your Foot Down on Earth Day from 7-8 p.m. April 22. Find out how to use the Global Footprint Calculator to adjust your resource consumption, with practical ideas and discussion. Register for the free webinar open to those 16 or older at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Turtle time
A Forest Preserve District of Will County Zoom webinar at 5 p.m. April 23 explores the species of turtles in the area and their special adaptations. The Isle a la Cache Museum’s endangered Blanding’s turtles, H3, Taco and Shirlee, will star. Registration is required for the free webinar open to all ages at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Wildflower walk
A Wildflower Walk is set for 10 a.m.-noon April 24 at the Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen. Learn about various species in this collaboration between the village and Forest Preserve District of Will County. Meet at Hawthorn Grove Shelter for this free program open to those 10 and older. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
WonderKids: Bees
The Forest Preserve District of Will County presents a Zoom webinar on WonderKids: Bees at 11 a.m. April 25. The virtual circle time for kids 2-5 will explore bees and why they are so important, including facts, singing, a story time and a craft. Online registration is required for the free program at ReconnectWithNature.org. 815-886-1467
Traders Cabin
The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts an open house from 1-3 p.m. April 27 at the 18th Century Fur Traders Cabin at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. See the goods that French fur traders brought and learn about furs and other items used as money. A naturalist will be available to answer questions. Registration is not required for the program open to all ages. ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-886-1467.
Veterans Wall
Families of veterans have until May 1 to add the name of their service member to the granite walls around the Orland Park Veterans Memorial, Ara Pace – Place of Peace, 14700 South Ravinia Ave., in time for the Memorial Day ceremony, May 31. The village also marks Veterans Day there. The cost is $250 per name for engraving and memorial maintenance. The form to add a name is available on the village's website, www.orlandpark.org. For more information, call Darryl Wertheim of the village Veterans Commission at 708-403-6115.
Planting veggies
Getting Your Garden Ready for Spring will be discussed at 1-2 p.m. May 2 at Homer Glen’s Heritage Park Pavilion, 14110 W. 151st St. This collaboration between the village and Forest Preserve District of Will County will introduce you to easy steps to start a vegetable garden It is free and open to those 18 or older. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Widows/widowers club
The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club is meeting from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. May 7 at Harold Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The group meets the first Friday of the month to offer support and friendship. Most gatherings include entertainment. For more information, call Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.
"The Beatles Slept Here'
Teen Theater presents "The Beatles Slept Here" May 14-16 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. The comedy/mystery geared to audiences age 14-18 is packed with Beatles references, songs and puns. Performances are at 8:30 p.m. May 14, 7 p.m. May 15 and 4:30 p.m. May 16. Tickets cost $58 for residents and $75 for nonresidents and include a T-shirt. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or 708-342-4200
'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory'
Children's Theater Presents "Charlie & the Chocolate Factory" May 14-16 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. Join Charlie Bucket on his tour of Willy Wonka's world-famous chocolate factory in a production geared to ages 10-13. Shows are at 6 p.m. May 14, 4:30 p.m. May 15 and 2 p.m. May 16. Tickets cost $58 for residents and $75 for nonresidents and include a T-shirt. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or 708-342-4200
