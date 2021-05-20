Things to do

Hail pollinators
The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a Virtual Pollinator Crafts – Wax & Honey Zoom webinar from 5-6 p.m. May 20. The free webinar for those 10 and older will discuss the contributions of honey bees. Registration is required at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Community showcase
The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort Park District are sponsoring the 2021 Frankfort Community Showcase at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 22 at Main Park, Nebraska and Locust Streets. The free event will feature booths of local organizations and businesses showcasing their products and services, entertainment and kids' activities. The first 500 visitors will receive a goody bag. Masks will be required. tools.frankfortchamber.com
'The Not So Dark Side: A New Hope'
Comedy improv show "The Not So Dark Side: A New Hope" is set for 7 p.m. May 22 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. Tickets for the night of improv and sketch comedy inspired by stories from times long ago and a galaxy faraway cost $9. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/location/tinley-park-performing-arts-center or 708-342-4200
Country market
The Frankfort Country Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 and Sundays through Oct, 24 in Downtown Historic Frankfort. The market features homemade baked goods, locally grown produce, plants, prepared foods and more. The market will adhere to pandemic guidelines, including set entry and exit points, masking, hand-washing stations and limits on shoppers allowed in at a time. Visit frankfortil.gov
Bird hike
Take a Morning Bird Hike at 7-8 a.m. May 26 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hike, free and open to those 16 and older, will search for birds along a 1-mile stretch of the Des Plaines River. Dress appropriately and bring binoculars. Registration closes May 25. 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org
Camping with kids
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Parents’ Guide to Camping with Kids Zoom webinar at 6-7 p.m. May 26. The free session open to all ages will cover everything from safety to meal prep. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Go bats
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Bats Are Back Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. May 27. The free session open to those 16 or older explores the eight bat species that live in Will County. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Improv benefit
A Comedy Night to raise funds for Royal Family Kids Camp is set for 7:30 p.m. May 28 at The Roxy, 1017 S. State St., in Lockport. The event is being organized by Dave and Bobbie Ebert, who will be counselors at the camp for boys and girls in the foster care system. Dave Ebert also is an improv comedian and former pro wrestler. Tickets, which are $20 for adults, $10 for kids kids 10 and older and free for children younger than 10, are available at rfklockportcomedy.eventbrite.com. Refreshments will be sold, with proceeds benefiting The Roxy and Trinity Services. For additional information, contact Dave Ebert at dave@gifts4glory.com.
Island history hike
Explore the shores of the Des Plaines River and learn about the history of Isle a la Cache Preserve from the 1750s on a hike from 2-3:30 p.m. May 29 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. This island once housed a church, a hunting cabin, homes, taverns, an icehouse and more. Register by May 27 for the free event for those 13 and older. Call 815-886-1467 or visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
Busy beavers
Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville, hosts Lodge Living – Busy Beavers at 10-11 a.m. May 30, The free event for those 13 and younger will explore how beavers build lodges from sticks and mud and end with a 1-mile hike along the Des Plaines River. Register by May 28 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-886-1467.
A new leaf
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Leaves of Three Zoom webinar at 6-7 p.m. June 2, online. The session, which is free and open to all ages, will show how to distinguish between three-leaf spring wildflowers and poison ivy. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Summer drive-in
The Mokena Park District kicks off its Summer Drive-in Movies at 8 p.m. June 2 with a showing of "Trolls World Tour" at the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 W. LaPorte Rd., Mokena. Fee is $10 per vehicle. Spaces are limited, and COVID-19 safeguards will be observed. Register at www.mokenapark.com.
Market at the park
Market at the Park returns to Crescent Park, 9705 W. 142nd St., near the 143rd Street Metra Station in Orland Park, from 4-8 p.m. June 7. It continues on Thursdays through Aug. 19, except July 1 and Aug. 15. Each market includes specialty food, flowers, handmade crafts, vintage decor and entertainment. Visit orlandpark.org.
Go birding
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Birding the Preserves Zoom webinar at 7-8 p.m. June 3. The free session open to all ages will offer tips and tricks on where to look and how to identify birds you observe. It also will discuss how to contribute to citizen science by recording what you see. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Shredding event
Lockport is hosting a document shredding event for residents from 10 a.m.-noon June 5 in the west parking lot of City Hall, 222 E. 9th St. All paper, file folders, hanging files, computer files, computer paper, notepads and envelopes will be accepted. There is no need to remove staples, paperclips, fasteners or rubber bands. The service will be provided by ProShred Security. In keeping with current COVID-19 guidelines, a city staff member will remove boxed or bagged papers to be destroyed from each vehicle.
Water park
White Water Canyon Water Park, 5 acres of swimming, splashing, sliding and water fun at 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park, opens for the season noon-8 p.m. June 5. Fees are $9 for residents, with late afternoon discounts, and $18 for nonresidents. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/waterpark
Paddle craft safety
Flotilla 37-25 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Chicago River Division is hosting free webinars on paddle craft safety at 7 p.m. June 7 and June 21. They include how to choose the right kind of paddle craft, how to select the correct personal flotation device (PFD), how to file a float plan, what to do if you fall overboard and what other equipment you need. Space is limited for the Zoom webinars, so register for either session via email at USCGAUX3725@gmail.com.
Art reception
Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park, will host a reception for its June show, A Feast for the Eyes, featuring the works of the public from 1-3 p.m. June 10. The show will run through June 26. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac or 708-342-4200
Flea market
The Mokena Park District will hold its first flea market of the season from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 26 at the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 W. LaPorte Rd., Mokena. Free for buyers, sellers' fees are $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents through May 25 and $30 and $35 through June 19, the registration deadline. Vendors will be selling produce, crafts, clothing, tools and morre. COVID-19 safeguards will be observed. Call the Park District at 708-390-2401 or register at www.mokenapark.com.