Things to do

Bird hike

Take a Morning Bird Hike at 7-8 a.m. May 26 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hike, free and open to those 16 and older, will search for birds along a 1-mile stretch of the Des Plaines River. Dress appropriately and bring binoculars. Registration closes May 25. 815-886-1467 or ReconnectWithNature.org

Camping with kids

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Parents’ Guide to Camping with Kids Zoom webinar at 6-7 p.m. May 26. The free session open to all ages will cover everything from safety to meal prep. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Go bats

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Bats Are Back Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. May 27. The free session open to those 16 or older explores the eight bat species that live in Will County. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Improv benefit