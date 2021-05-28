Things to do

Go birding
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Birding the Preserves Zoom webinar at 7-8 p.m. June 3. The free session open to all ages will offer tips and tricks on where to look and how to identify birds and how to contribute to citizen science by recording what you see. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Widows/widowers club
The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. June 4 at Harold Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The group meets the first Friday of the month to offer support and friendship. Most gatherings include entertainment. For more information, call Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820 or Phyllis Peterson at 708-636-6534.
Hide and seek
All ages are invited to Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. 10-11 a.m. June 5 for a new spin on hide and seek. Participants in the free event should download the Seek app from iNaturalist on their phones. A Forest Preserve District of Will County naturalist will discuss how to use it before participants hike around the island to find the species. The person who finds the greatest variety wins. Registration for the free program is required by June 4 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 815-886-1467.
Shredding event
Lockport is hosting a document shredding event for residents from 10 a.m.-noon June 5 in the west parking lot of City Hall, 222 E. 9th St. All paper, file folders, hanging files, computer files, computer paper, notepads and envelopes will be accepted. There is no need to remove staples, paperclips, fasteners or rubber bands. The service will be provided by ProShred Security. In keeping with current COVID-19 guidelines, a city staff member will remove boxed or bagged papers to be destroyed from each vehicle.
Water park
White Water Canyon Water Park, 5 acres of swimming, splashing, sliding and water fun at 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park, opens for the season noon-8 p.m. June 5. Fees are $9 for residents, with late afternoon discounts, and $18 for nonresidents. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/waterpark
Bike ride
Folks on Spokes is hosting its Spring Fling bicycle ride on June 6 at at Monee Reservoir, 27341 S Ridgeland Ave., Monee. There will be three SAG-supported cloverleaf routes of 18, 19, 44 miles. Fee is $30 for adults and $5 f0r children 12 and younger with discounts for club members. It supports bicycle advocacy groups. Register online through June 1 or at the event starting at 7 a.m. with cash and check only. Visit folksonspokes.com.
Bird walk
Take a Morning Bird Hike from 8-10 a.m. June 6 at Messenger Marsh, on Bell Road south of 159th Street, in Homer Glen. This Forest Preserve District of Will County hike will highlight birds that are starting to nest in the preserve. Bring your binoculars and favorite field guide to this free event for those 16 or older. Registration required by June 5 at ReconnectWithNature.org or 708-946-2216.
Peace Pole planting
As part of the Peace Pole Planting Project, the Presbyterian Church in Orland Park, 13401 Wolf Rd,, is hosting a Peace Pole planting from noon-1:30 p.m. June 6. The pole, which carries an ecumenical peace prayer in eight languages and Braille, will offer a spot for quiet reflection. The event will include peace rock painting and a food truck lunch. Rain date is June 27. www.facebook.com/PresbyterianChurchInOrlandPark
Living history
Living History Encounter: Candles and Lanterns will be explored from noon-3 p.m. June 6, Isle a la Cache Museum, 50 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. The free Forest Preserve District of Will County program open to all ages will teach you about different types of candles and how they were made during the 18th Century. Cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen also may be sharing their talents. Registration is not required. ReconnectWithNature.org
Market at the Park
Market at the Park returns to Crescent Park, 9705 W. 142nd St., near the 143rd Street Metra Station, from 4-8 p.m. June 7. It continues on Thursdays through Aug. 19, except July 1 and Aug. 15. Each market includes specialty food, flowers, handmade crafts, vintage decor and live entertainment. Visit orlandpark.org.
Ditch the plastic
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Plastic-free Living Zoom webinar from 5-6 p.m. June 8. In the U.S., more than 500 million plastic straws are thrown away daily, and about 100 billion plastic bags are purchased annually. The presentation will instruct on how to live plastic-free and make small lifestyle changes that have huge benefits for the world. Register for the free webinar open to those 13 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.
With a paddle
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a free Zoom webinar on Paddling Safety and River Hazards 6-7 p.m. June 9, online. A certified canoe and kayak instructor will host the presentation. Register for the event open to those 14 older at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Paddle craft safety
Flotilla 37-25 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Chicago River Division is hosting free webinars on paddle craft safety at 7 p.m. June 7 and June 21. They include how to choose the right kind of paddle craft, how to select the correct personal flotation device (PFD), how to file a float plan, what to do if you fall overboard and what other equipment you need. Space is limited for the Zoom webinars so register for either session via email at USCGAUX3725@gmail.com.
Art reception
Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park, will host a reception for its June show, A Feast for the Eyes, featuring the works of the public from 1-3 p.m. June 10. The show will run through June 26. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac or 708-342-4200
Endangered in Illinois
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a free Zoom webinar on endangered species at 6-7 p.m. June 10. The free presentation open to all ages will uncover the challenges facing threatened and endangered species in Illinois as well as recovery plans, success stories and how individuals can be part of the solution. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Plot your plants
Plant by Numbers – Simple Plans, Beautiful Spaces for Pollinators is being offered through June 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. View color templates and guides on how to create a beautiful native garden with low-maintenance plans and plants. Plant by Numbers was created and shared by the Lexington, Ky., Department of Environmental Services. Registration is not required. 815-886-1467 or willcountynature.org
Art Fest
A Food Truck and Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13 at the Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park. View original works by local artists while sampling the fare of food trucks to satisfy any appetite. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org
Pollinator week
The Buzz on Bees, a free Zoom webinar at 6-7 p.m. June 16, will celebrate National Pollinator Week, starting June 21. The Forest Preserve District of Will County webinar open to all ages will examine the value of bees as pollinators and discuss bees in the community as well as your role as a citizen scientist. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Backyard endangered species
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on the endangered species you can find in your backyard at 7 p.m. June 16. The free presentation is open to those 13 or older and looks at the plants and animals at risk in Illinois. The presentation is a kick off to the “Inspired by Endangered Species: Animals and Plants in Fabric Perspectives” quilt exhibit opening June 19 at Isle a la Cache Museum, m, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Summer drive-in
The Mokena Park District continues its Summer Drive-in Movies at 8 p.m. June 16 with a showing of "Croods A New Age" at the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Fee is $10 per vehicle. Spaces are limited, and COVID-19 safeguards will be observed. Register at www.mokenapark.com.
Turtle Thursday
It's Turtle Thursday from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. June 17 at Isle a la Cache Museum, m, 501 E. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Meet one of the Forest Preserve District of Will County's ambassador Blanding's turtles – Taco, H3 or Shirlee – as a naturalist will bring out a turtle from the exhibit tank for closer viewing. Registration is not required for the free program open to all ages.
Balance of nature
The Forest Preserve Distritc of Will County is hosting a Pride in Nature Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. June 17. Free for those 13 or older, the program will look at nature's ability to morph, change and surprise us with examples of how nature does not follow a defined course and thrives in unique surroundings. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Fishing Derby
Bring your fishing gear to the watering hole at Centennial Park, 7601 W. 167th St., Tinley Park, from 9-11 a.m. June 19 for the catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught in each age category: 2-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free giveaways and games. Fee is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents in advance; $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents day of the event. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org
Creeker Seekers
The Creeker Seekers program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 22 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen, will search for aquatic critters big and small in Spring Creek. Wear long pants and boots for this event sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village. Registration required for the free program for those 5 or older. 815-727-8700
Flea market
The Mokena Park District will hold its first flea market of the season from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 26 at the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Free for buyers, sellers' fees are $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents through May 25 and $30 and $35 through June 19, the registration deadline. Vendors will be selling produce, crafts, clothing, tools and morre. COVID-19 safeguards will be observed. Call the Park District at 708-390-2401 or register at www.mokenapark.com.
Chalk talk
Mokena Park District will joins park districts through Illinois in celebrating Unplug Illinois Day July 10. The Unplug and Chalk It Up! event will include a sidewalk chalk drawing contest from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Main Park, 10925 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Registration, which closes July 2, costs $5 and includes a set of sidewalk chalk (10 pieces). The drawing begins at 11:30 a.m. with the judging at 12:30 p.m. State COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. Register at www.mokenapark.com.
LEGO Gone Wild!
A search for pollinators will spark the imagination for the LEGO building experience 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 20 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen. Open to children 5 an older this free program sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and Homer Glen offers a strong STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) aspect. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Summer drive-in
The Mokena Park District is showing "Raya & The Last Dragon" at 8 p.m. July 28 in its Summer Drive-in Movies at the Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 W. LaPorte Road, Mokena. Fee is $10 per vehicle. Spaces are limited, and COVID-19 safeguards will be observed. Register at www.mokenapark.com.
Planting natives
Learn why native plants are a better fit for your yard and their importance to birds, bees and butterflies 3-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 319 Garden at Heritage Park, 14110 W. 151st St., Homer Glen. Sponsored by the village and the Forest Preserve District of Will County, the free program open to those 18 or older will include identifying native plants in the garden. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Nature explorers
Become a nature detective at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen. Children 5 and older will investigate signs of animal activity to determine who’s living in the forest in this free program sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village. A naturalist will be guiding you off trail, so wear long pants and boots. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Gardening for Monarchs
Learn which plants to grow to attract Monarch butterflies at 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Homer Glen Village Hall, 14240 W. 151st St. This free program for those 18 and older is presented by University of Illinois Certified Master Gardener Phyllis Schulte. Sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village, it will discuss nectar sources and habitats for these important pollinators. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
