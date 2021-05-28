Things to do

Balance of nature

The Forest Preserve Distritc of Will County is hosting a Pride in Nature Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. June 17. Free for those 13 or older, the program will look at nature's ability to morph, change and surprise us with examples of how nature does not follow a defined course and thrives in unique surroundings. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fishing Derby

Bring your fishing gear to the watering hole at Centennial Park, 7601 W. 167th St., Tinley Park, from 9-11 a.m. June 19 for the catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught in each age category: 2-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free giveaways and games. Fee is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents in advance; $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents day of the event. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org

