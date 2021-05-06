Things to do

Pedal the Prairie
The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts Pedal the Prairie at 8 a.m.-noon May 8, at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve, on Schoolhouse Road, north of U.S. hwy. 30 New Lenox. Registration for the free 8-mile ride open all ages closes May 6. Call 815-727-8700 or visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
History at Home
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on History at Home – Money, Mail & Packaging from 2-2:45 p.m. May 8. Learn about how 18th-Century people wrote, sent and received letters and how French voyageurs played an important role in delivering supplies to forts, posts and settlements. Register for the free session open to those 16 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Photo techniques
The Homer Township Public Library and the Lemont Artists Guild present Photo Techniques for Macro Photography, Depth of Field and Soft Focus Photography, a virtual lecture from 7-9 p.m. May 12. Photographer and instructor Laurie Piton will discuss the various techniques and the equipment available to achieve them in this program open to the public. Register at homerlibrary.org/photo-techniques.
Country market
The Frankfort Country Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 9 and Sundays through Oct, 24 in Downtown Historic Frankfort. The market features homemade baked goods, locally grown produce, plants, prepared foods and more. The market will adhere to pandemic guidelines, including set entry and exit points, masking, hand-washing stations and limits on shoppers allowed in at a time. Visit frankfortil.gov
Garage sale
The annual Second Hand Treasures Garage Sale is set for 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 15 at the White Water Canyon parking lot, 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park. Admission is free for shoppers but sales space is $20 for residents and $26 for nonresidents. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/giant-garage-sale or 708-342-4200
Family bike ride
A family bike ride is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15, Hadley Valley – Gougar Road Access, north of Route 6/Maple Road, Joliet. Enjoy an afternoon of biking and family based activities sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and Homer Glen along the 2.5-mile crushed limestone route. Registration for the free event open to all ages is required by May 13. 815-727-8700
Lincoln-Way Expo
The New Lenox and Mokena Chambers of Commerce are teaming up to present the Lincoln-Way Expo from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.May 15 at New Lenox Village Commons, 1 Veterans Parkway. The event is a one-stop shop for everything the region has to offer. nlcc.chambermaster.com/events/details/lincoln-way-expo-11103 or 708-479-2468
Community showcase
The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce and Frankfort Park District are sponsoring the 2021 Frankfort Community Showcase at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 22 at Main Park, Nebraska and Locust Streets. The free event will feature booths of local organizations and business showcasing their products and services, entertainment and kids' activities. The first 500 visitors will receive a goodie bag. Masks will be required. tools.frankfortchamber.com
'The Not So Dark Side: A New Hope'
Comedy improv show "The Not So Dark Side: A New Hope" is set for 7 p.m. May 22 at the Tinley Park Performing Arts Center, 16801 S. 80th Ave. Tickets for the night of improv and sketch comedy inspired by stories from times long ago and a galaxy faraway cost $9. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/location/tinley-park-performing-arts-center or 708-342-4200
Water park
White Water Canyon Water Park, 5 acres of swimming, splashing, sliding and water fun at 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park, opens for the season noon-8 p.m. June 5. Fees are $9 for residents, with late afternoon discounts, and $18 for nonresidents. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/waterpark
Art reception
Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park, will host a reception for its June show, A Feast for the Eyes, featuring the works of the public from 1-3 p.m. June 10. The show will run through June 26. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac or 708-342-4200
Plot your plants
Plant by Numbers – Simple Plans, Beautiful Spaces for Pollinators is being offered through June 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. View color templates and guides on how to create a beautiful native garden with low-maintenance plans and plants. Plant by Numbers was created and shared by the Lexington, Ky., Department of Environmental Services. Registration is not required. 815-886-1467 or willcountynature.org
Art Fest
A Food Truck and Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13 at the Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park. View original works by local artists while sampling the fare of food trucks to satisfy any appetite. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org
Fishing Derby
Bring your fishing gear to the watering hole at Centennial Park, 7601 W. 167th St., Tinley Park, from 9-11 a.m. June 19 for the catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish and most fish caught in each age category: 2-6, 7-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Free giveaways and games. Fee is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents in advance; $10 for residents and $13 for nonresidents day of the event. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org
Creeker Seekers
The Creeker Seekers program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 22 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen, will search for aquatic critters big and small in Spring Creek. Wear long pants and boots for this event sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village. Registration required for the free program for those 5 or older. 815-727-8700
LEGO Gone Wild!
A search for pollinators will spark the imagination for the LEGO building experience 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 20 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen. Open to children 5 an older this free program sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and Homer Glen offers a strong STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) aspect. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Planting natives
Learn why native plants are a better fit for your yard and their importance to birds, bees and butterflies 3-4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 319 Garden at Heritage Park, 14110 W. 151st St., Homer Glen. Sponsored by the village and the Forest Preserve District of Will County, the free program open to those 18 or older will include identifying native plants in the garden. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Nature explorers
Become a nature detective at 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at Messenger Woods Nature Preserve Bruce Road east of Cedar Road in Homer Glen. Children 5 and older will investigate signs of animal activity to determine who’s living in the forest in this free program sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village. A naturalist will be guiding you off trail, so wear long pants and boots. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
Gardening for Monarchs
Learn which plants to grow to attract Monarch butterflies at 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Homer Glen Village Hall, 14240 W. 151st St. This free program for those 18 and older is presented by University of Illinois Certified Master Gardener Phyllis Schulte. Sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and the village, it will discuss nectar sources and habitats for these important pollinators. Registration required at 815-727-8700.
