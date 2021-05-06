Things to do

Art reception

Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park, will host a reception for its June show, A Feast for the Eyes, featuring the works of the public from 1-3 p.m. June 10. The show will run through June 26. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac or 708-342-4200

Plot your plants

Plant by Numbers – Simple Plans, Beautiful Spaces for Pollinators is being offered through June 13 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. Hours are 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. View color templates and guides on how to create a beautiful native garden with low-maintenance plans and plants. Plant by Numbers was created and shared by the Lexington, Ky., Department of Environmental Services. Registration is not required. 815-886-1467 or willcountynature.org

Art Fest

A Food Truck and Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13 at the Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park. View original works by local artists while sampling the fare of food trucks to satisfy any appetite. 708-342-4200 or www.tinleyparkdistrict.org

Fishing Derby