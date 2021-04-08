Things to do

Bee hotels

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering Zoom instruction on Virtual Pollinator Crafts – Bee Hotels at 6:30 p.m. April 8. Learn about how bees help gardens flourish and ways to attract them. Registration is required for the free webinar open to those 10 and older. willcountynature.org

Art reception

Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park, will host a reception for its April show featuring the works of Irene Smith from 1-3 p.m. April 10. The show will run through April 30. Face masks and social distancing will be required. www.tinleyparkdistrict.org/vvac or 708-342-4200

Bees in-person

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering Pollinator Crafts: Bee Hotels at 1:30-3 p.m. April 10 at Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Rd., Romeoville. Visit the pollinator garden and create a tiny bee hotel to take home. The event is free for those 6 and older. Sign up by April 8. 815-886-1467 or willcountynature.org.

'Dodge'