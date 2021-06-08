Tinley Park Convention Center wraps up tour as COVID vaccine site

The Tinley Park Convention Center is no longer giving COVID-19 vaccinations.

The center gave out more than 130,000 pokes in the arm from Jan. 26 to May 27. With demand declining, Cook County shut it down the mass vaccination operation, offering plenty of gratitude to the village, county and Illinois National Guard its good work.

“I would like to thank the Tinley community. This site helped save so many people,” Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha said in a news conference minutes before closing up shop. "It’s a great honor to be a part of the project. I’m so excited.

“This site really accomplished a lot and went way and beyond what we thought was possible. It truly exceeded our expectations giving well over 100,000 vaccinations.”

Smaller sites will remain open throughout the county.

“Hyper-local vaccination sites are part our overall strategy to remove barriers to vaccine access while recognizing that many people are more comfortable in their community,” Rocha said in a news release. “Our vaccine strategy has been designed to reach every corner of Cook County.”

Iliana Mora, chief operating officer of Cook County Health Ambulatory Services, said the closing was historic.