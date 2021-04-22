Trinity Christian volleyball player a hero on and off the court

That caused Veldman to go under water and lose consciousness. The commotion got the attention of the lifeguards, who sprang into action.

“My mom (Tami) and others carried me out by my arms and legs,” she said. “I don’t know long I was out but I woke up to people screaming ‘How many were there? How many were there?’ I woke up nauseous because I swallowed a ton of water. Thankfully, I didn’t get any in my lungs.”

It turns out her efforts to save one child resulted in the rescue of two more who were in troubled. Veldman spent a brief time in a local hospital but said the worst symptom she had was the nausea.

Veldman said she knows how to swim and just reacted.

“My friends know me as the mom of our friend group,” she said. “I’m always trying to take care of everyone and make sure they are OK.”

She said she doesn’t know who the child was and wasn’t sure about the condition of the other two.

At the time, she was a student at Chicago Christian High School, Palos Heights, where she was a two-sport athlete and a member of the National Honor Socierty and Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.