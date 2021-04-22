Trinity Christian volleyball player a hero on and off the court

In August 2016, Mokena’s Brooke Veldman had to be rescued from Lake Michigan and later taken to a hospital.
But Veldman lived — and so did the little boy she battled rip currents to save. Veldman also may have had a hand in saving two other lives.
Veldman is a sophomore student-athlete at Trinity Christian College, in Palos Heights. She is making an impact on a volleyball team that will go to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament this year for the third year in a row but not quite as big of the one she had at the Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Ind., that day in August.
Washington Park is a hub for beach volleyball with tournaments frequently held there in the summer. On that afternoon, Veldman said she and a partner finished in second place in their division and thought a swim in the lake with her friends would be fun.
Once in the water, she said she noticed a church group of children swimming nearby and one of the boys was struggling.
“I was like ‘I can’t watch him drown,’ " she said. “The lifeguards were doing nothing and not paying attention and I tried to swim out there.”
She said that her hair was braided and that the boy used it “like a rope” and tried climbing on her shoulder.
That caused Veldman to go under water and lose consciousness. The commotion got the attention of the lifeguards, who sprang into action.
“My mom (Tami) and others carried me out by my arms and legs,” she said. “I don’t know long I was out but I woke up to people screaming ‘How many were there? How many were there?’ I woke up nauseous because I swallowed a ton of water. Thankfully, I didn’t get any in my lungs.”
It turns out her efforts to save one child resulted in the rescue of two more who were in troubled. Veldman spent a brief time in a local hospital but said the worst symptom she had was the nausea.
Veldman said she knows how to swim and just reacted.
“My friends know me as the mom of our friend group,” she said. “I’m always trying to take care of everyone and make sure they are OK.”
She said she doesn’t know who the child was and wasn’t sure about the condition of the other two.
At the time, she was a student at Chicago Christian High School, Palos Heights, where she was a two-sport athlete and a member of the National Honor Socierty and Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy.
Veldman originally followed in the footsteps of some former CCHS volleyball stars and attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and was a middle hitter on the volleyball team. She planned on majoring in chemical engineer.
But she returned home, changed majors to special education/elementary education and was moved from a middle hitter to an right-side hitter on the Trolls’ volleyball team.
Through 19 matches, she was third on the team with 97 kills, and sixth with 18 blocks. She said it’s been a process changing positions but is starting to feel comfortable.
The team was 10-3 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action in mid-March and was in a battle with Olivet Nazarene (12-1), Cardinal Stritch (9-3), Indiana South Bend (9-3) and Trinity International (9-3) for the regular-season title in the 14-team conference.
All of the changes in her life have been challenging but for the better.
“I’m absolutely loving it,” she said.