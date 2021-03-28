Velocity All Sports aims high in helping athletes reach goals on court, in academics

The See family thinks big.
Owners Michael and Cindy See and their daughter, general manager Summer See, run their Mokena-based Velocity All Sports training and sports facility with an attitude that the word “no” is not an option.
“We want to help as many kids as we can to realize their dreams and goals,” Michael said. “We never, ever, tell them they can’t do something.”
Oh, and don’t try to tell this Orland Park family they can’t do something.
Velocity started nine years ago in a smaller facility in Tinley Park. After two years there, Cindy saw a former 60,000 square-foot truck terminal at 9100 W. 191st St. in Mokena and envisioned a mecca for budding south suburban athletes to train and play volleyball, basketball, soccer and other sports.
“It was dirty, greasy and terrible,” Michael said.
But, since “no” was not an option, they cleaned it up and turned it into a sports palace with 400-500 athletes working there just about every night of the week.
In April 2022, the Sees hope to have a new building completed on the property to the east that would give them 25,000 more square feet. They are also planning on forming their own volleyball club and travel basketball teams. And if there is enough room to host national volleyball qualifier tournaments, they are going to bid for one.
“We want to go to the top,” Michael said.
They also want to go to London.
Michael said plans are in the works to open a London office for players who want to continue competing on an international level.
Despite these big corporate goals, they also want to keep the intimacy and friendliness of a mom-and-pop operation.
“We want a family atmosphere,” Cindy said. “People see me out there doing this or doing that. We’re friendly enough we talk to people and people like that family type of business. They know that we help folks and help families and we get to know their families.”
Many success stories have come out of the facility, but one of the Sees’ favorite is Ali Sorenson, a senior at Lincoln-Way East, in Frankfort.
The 6-foot-3 hitting and blocking machine earned a scholarship at Division II Gannon University in Pennsylvania. Before her freshman year in high school, she not only didn’t like volleyball, she also admitted to being scared to play the sport. She reluctantly starting training at Velocity and put in enough hard work to change her skills and mindset.
“Now, there isn’t anything I don’t love about volleyball,” she said.
Michael See said they worked hard on Sorenson’s blocking and the rest of her game fell into place.
“It was rough at first,” she said. “I worked hard and made the freshman B-team at East. I didn’t play at all. But I trained every day the whole summer, and now I’m starting on the varsity.”
Sorenson, who will study to become a doctor, is an example of a Velocity success story.
“If someone saw her skills before her freshman year, they would have said she could never play volleyball,” he said. “Now she is doing great, and we hope that in the summer she will come back here and work with the younger athletes and be an inspiration to them.”
Trainer Devante Smith is another Velocity success. The 25-year-old from Thornton High School and Eastern Illinois University had 100-meter dashes of 10.69 and 10.71 seconds but thinks his best times are ahead of him.
He hasn’t competed since 2018 but has been training himself for the Olympics.
“I was ready to go in 2020, but that didn’t work out because of COVID,” he said. “I’m going to try to race in a few college meets unattached, and I know it’s gong to be a process but I can’t wait.”
He is also training Andrew High School triple jump standout Dillon Peters, who Smith said “is going to be super crazy” on a national level.
Velocity recently welcomed the Road 2 Greatness Basketball Academy and co-owner Steve Hurley of Orland Park is also thinking big with his young players. Hurley said when he played basketball at Marian Catholic High School, in Chicago Heights, he had a choice to go to a small college and play basketball or go to a big college for academics. He chose Ohio State University and gave up the sport.
“My goal is that the kids we train are not going to be put in that type of situation,” he said. “We want them to be able to go to school where they want and to be able to play. If they work hard enough for it and trust the process, they can achieve that.”
On Feb. 12, Frankfort’s Ava Arndt made her volleyball team at Hickory Creek Middle School. That night, she was on a Velocity court working by herself on serving. She said she doesn’t know how many years she has been coming to Velocity, but said it was a long time.
“I’ve gotten a lot better with consistency,” she said. “I can come in here and get my reps in.”
Michael See said it’s that type of dedication that he likes to see in athletes.
“It’s important for them to have pride in themselves,” he said. “Our policy is that if you work hard, we will be with you side-by-side.”