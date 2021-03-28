Velocity All Sports aims high in helping athletes reach goals on court, in academics

“It was rough at first,” she said. “I worked hard and made the freshman B-team at East. I didn’t play at all. But I trained every day the whole summer, and now I’m starting on the varsity.”

Sorenson, who will study to become a doctor, is an example of a Velocity success story.

“If someone saw her skills before her freshman year, they would have said she could never play volleyball,” he said. “Now she is doing great, and we hope that in the summer she will come back here and work with the younger athletes and be an inspiration to them.”

Trainer Devante Smith is another Velocity success. The 25-year-old from Thornton High School and Eastern Illinois University had 100-meter dashes of 10.69 and 10.71 seconds but thinks his best times are ahead of him.

He hasn’t competed since 2018 but has been training himself for the Olympics.

“I was ready to go in 2020, but that didn’t work out because of COVID,” he said. “I’m going to try to race in a few college meets unattached, and I know it’s gong to be a process but I can’t wait.”

He is also training Andrew High School triple jump standout Dillon Peters, who Smith said “is going to be super crazy” on a national level.