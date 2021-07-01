VFW Post 9545 works to help veterans, build ties to community

Terrell said the post is selling memorial bricks to raise funds for our relief fund, which can be used only for veterans in need. "If someone needs help replacing a water tank or with rent, or is traveling across the country and their car breaks down.”

The brick will be on sale through Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Terrell said. The brick will be laid in time for a ceremony on Veterans Day. "Our mayor will be there for the dedication ceremony. We’ll also have a walk that day, but (fundraising from the walk) will go to Warrior Walk,” Terrell said.

“We’re there for veterans who need help,” said Ryan Brazel, 38, a Navy veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and recently sworn in as a member of the post’s House Committee. “TikTok is big way to reach out to younger veterans. Some need help. Some are homeless. Some are looking for food. If a veteran needs help, they should go to their local VFW post. They have people who can help you, whether it’s filling out benefit forms or finding a job. These guys would empty their pantry for you.”

Terrell notes that Brazel has moved the post forward in areas such as accepting online payments to serious issues, such as veteran suicides and mental health.