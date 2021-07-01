VFW Post 9545 works to help veterans, build ties to community

When New Lenox’s Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 celebrated its 50th anniversary in 1997, the program included a poem by Louise Kelm, a life member of the post auxiliary. Its first stanza reads:
“The years have passed on wings of flight
"Each year a tribute to our past
"When together, we formed a pact
"To help the men, who had come back.”
Kelm died in 2009 at age 87, but the sentiment in her poetry — that the Post 9545 will help American veterans home from war — remains at the core of its mission as it has from the start.
Wade Krohn, 95, a World War II Army Air Forces veteran, is the post’s last active member who was one of its 50 charter members. “We had to decide, VFW or (American) Legion,” Krohn said. They chose the VFW, because most were veterans of service overseas, he said. Krohn’s WW II service began with recruiters visiting Joliet Township High School, where he was a junior. “The Air Force came in and asked us to take a test. I passed.” Krohn’s Army Air Forces service took him to Biloxi, Miss., and Waco, Texas, for training, before reporting for duty in Alaska — on Adak, one of the Aleutian Islands — “its weather was better than Chicago,” he said.
Post commander Timothy Terrell, 70, a Navy veteran of Vietnam and a member of the VFW and the American Legion, said all veterans are eligible for the Legion, while a combat zone deployment is required for the VFW.
The charter members formed the post on July 19, 1947, and the auxiliary formed Nov. 30. It's named for Marine Cpl. Harry E. Anderson, Will County’s first service member killed in World War II. He died defending Guam Dec. 8-10, 1941.
Krohn said members met in various locations in the early years, including homes, a fire barn, a church basement and a garage at Joliet Highway and Cedar Road. Members in the building trades helped build the road to a permanent home. “We built that home (near Wood and Cooper Streets),” Krohn said, “and sold it for a profit.”
The post used the money to acquire property, and eventually the current facility, at 323 Old Hickory Road, but the road wasn’t smooth. A fire on Sept. 12, 1995, destroyed their previous facility. “Roofers were working on it and left torches burning,” Krohn said. “I was a volunteer firefighter then. I was there for it. The fire destroyed everything. Two trailers were used until the new building was ready.”
Krohn said the post gives veterans a place to gather with others who had wartime experiences and allows them to get involved in the community while helping veterans.
“We just honored our first female Eagle Scout,” Terrell said. “We’re supportive of the community, and they’re supportive of us. We’ve never had an event where the mayor didn’t show up. We go to a little local cemetery here for memorials. We support a hospice center in the area. We do a lot of things in the community, whether it’s adult baseball or youth baseball—other sports and scouts—and they’re supportive of us.”
Terrell said the post is selling memorial bricks to raise funds for our relief fund, which can be used only for veterans in need. "If someone needs help replacing a water tank or with rent, or is traveling across the country and their car breaks down.”
The brick will be on sale through Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Terrell said. The brick will be laid in time for a ceremony on Veterans Day. "Our mayor will be there for the dedication ceremony. We’ll also have a walk that day, but (fundraising from the walk) will go to Warrior Walk,” Terrell said.
“We’re there for veterans who need help,” said Ryan Brazel, 38, a Navy veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom and recently sworn in as a member of the post’s House Committee. “TikTok is big way to reach out to younger veterans. Some need help. Some are homeless. Some are looking for food. If a veteran needs help, they should go to their local VFW post. They have people who can help you, whether it’s filling out benefit forms or finding a job. These guys would empty their pantry for you.”
Terrell notes that Brazel has moved the post forward in areas such as accepting online payments to serious issues, such as veteran suicides and mental health.
“They’ve made it easy to be a part of it,” Brazel said. “People who haven’t been in combat can’t understand what it’s like to come home,” he said. “It’s not the war. There’s nothing good about war. It’s the people, the camaraderie you miss.”
“You get these great ups and great downs,” Brazel describes the ups and downs veterans experience. “ We’ve lost our purpose. We don’t have that reason to wake up. No point. No team. No brothers to break up the day.”
Brazel hosts the Article XV podcast, available through several outlets, focused on raising awareness of “22 veteran suicides a day and the need to stop them.” He also recommended that veterans struggling with mental health visit getheadstrong.org. The site promises “Cost-free, barrier-free, stigma-free mental health treatment for our military veterans and their families.”
“There are a lot more female veterans now too,” he said. “Female veterans are two times more likely to commit suicide.”
“We need to be prepared to welcome them into the post,” he said. “It’s always been a boys club—these guys are gentlemen and would welcome female members.”
Brazel also organized a Ruck March fundraiser for to prevent veteran suicides and support their mental health.
“He put on a 55-pound rucksack and made a 20-mile hike,” Terrell said. “He raised about $2,000. We bought into that, and last year offered 5-mile, 10-mile or 20-mile hikes. I was in charge of the car, if there was an emergency. We didn’t charge, and it was just donations. We raised over $15,000.”
Brazel said that his first fundraising ruck march was several years ago from Glencoe to Navy Pier with a Chicago veterans association. “I was walking with these people from Wilmette. Two people, not in the military, not any family in the military, but still doing this march.”
Terrell said that the post also strengthens bonds between veterans and their community. Bringing the veterans and community together in enjoyable ways reinforces the New Lenox motto, “Home of Proud Americans.”
“We get a lot of people for our fish fries—we’re open to the public. Bingo was very popular in normal times—150 to 200 on Tuesday nights then—the last three months we’ve opened to 50 people. We’re hoping to get that fully open. Our post is also on Hickory Creek, and we’ve got a pavilion that can be rented. We host weddings. We’re kid-friendly,” Terrell said, noting that a lot of teens volunteer to gain community service hours they need for school.
“We’re a lot different than what you might expect,” Brazel said. “I’ve had a huge influx of OIF-OEF (Afghanistan and Iraq) veterans—younger veterans—and we really get a of support. The Vietnam vets continued from the World War II-Korea vets. The Vietnam vets were the trailblazers, the ones who were in Congress’s faces fighting for our rights. The Desert Storm vets are the bridge to the OIF-OEF era. I tell all my buddies, you’ve got to join the VFW.”
Visit vfwpost9545.org for more information.