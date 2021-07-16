WATCH NOW: Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue

Public art projects provide a number of benefits to communities — fostering a sense of pride among residents, creating partnerships among artists, municipal leaders and businesses/sponsors and creating an aesthetically pleasing environment that enhances a business corridor or neighborhood. It’s been a successful endeavor in the Village of Tinley Park, where the annual Benches on the Avenue continues for its 18th season.
“This public art program was first created by the Village of Tinley Park and its MainStreet Commission to create an art project that would invite residents and visitors to the downtown area,” said Joanne Carroll, coordinator for Benches on the Avenue.
Twenty new benches with the theme “Album Cover Tour” debuted May 12. “The theme is selected by the village’s marketing department and marketing commission, who selects the final designs,” said Carroll.
The benches are created and decorated by amateur and professional artists who submitted designs for consideration. “Once the artists are selected, they have eight weeks to complete their bench, which features imaginative, three-dimensional art,” said Carroll. “Each bench is sponsored by a local business or individual that will take possession in October.”
Fifteen-year-old twins, Delaney and Kathleen Dillon, each were selected to paint a bench this year. Delaney’s has a Beatles theme, and Kathleen’s covers Jimmy Buffett.
“The Yellow Submarine” bench that Delaney made is colorful and whimsical. “The bench is made with a lot of fun colors. It is shaped as a submarine, with each Beatle (John Lennon, Paul McCarney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr) in a port hole,” Delaney explained. “We used plastic to create periscopes and added a pinwheel to serve as the motor.”
On the back of the bench, she did a replica of each Beatle's signature and a representation of another favorite album cover that they are known for. “The boxes have their famous drum covers, and I picked a fun quote said by each artist,” said Delaney.
She got involved in the program three years ago. “My mom knows how much I love art and encouraged me to look into this program,” she said.
Her sister’s “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” bench includes her favorite Jimmy Buffet albums. It’s bright and festive, as well. “The parrot is made from a design my great-grandpa had made,” said Kathleen. “His original parrot is under the palm tree and my replica is on the guitar. The boxes have some of Jimmy Buffett's famous lyrics — fins to the left and fins to the right, to add some more fun to the bench. I chose some of my favorite lyrics to add to the fun, along with cheeseburgers to represent those lyrics.”
The twins had collaborated on earlier benches. “My sister, Delaney, asked me to join her on her first bench creation. This is our first solo bench from each other,” she said. “But we look to each other for ideas and support.”
Friends and co-workers, Carla Zidek and Amy Frale, teamed up for their second bench. The design not only displays their creative talent, but also the extensive research behind it. The bench has 19 albums represented, all from artists with an Illinois connection.
“We chose different genres of music to appeal to a wide audience. The theme is collage-like, where the ‘stage’ (Fall Out Boy) is showing the ‘performer’ (Styx), with Gretchen Wilson and Common in the wings. The ‘crowd’ has the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Alison Krauss and Chance the Rapper. The ‘set’ above the stage features Kanye West's Dropout Bear and The Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie angel,” explained Zidek.
“All the art pieces were taken from the actual album covers. The back of the bench has a spinning album containing miniature paintings of each album cover, which help you identify every element on the bench. Below each album is a tag explaining each album, so it is very interactive and informative. We thought it would be fun to search for the art piece that matched the mini album. We also were hoping people will have a moment and say, ‘Wow, I didn't know that person was from Illinois!’ ”
Zidek said it’s been a thrill to see their vision come to life. “It was a fun challenge to figure out all of the construction. We feel a lot of pride in seeing our work come from concept to completion. Also, it's great to be amongst all the other talented artists' work. It inspires and energizes us,” she added. “We loved the theme this year and wanted to collaborate again. Also, CNB Bank sponsored us last year and was kind enough to want to represent us again.”
The benches, which are along Oak Park Avenue, have become a popular attraction in the village. Past themes have included “America the Beautiful,” “Classic TV,” “Around the World,” and “Treasured Family Musicals.”
The benches are sponsored by local business or individuals. Though some are outside of businesses, those aren't necessarily the sponsors. Among the businesses that have benches located outside are Ed & Joe’s Restaurant, Citbank, Photos by Rick and Subway.
For more information, visit tinleypark.org.