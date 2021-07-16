WATCH NOW: Beatles and Buffett just some of the 'cover' artists in Benches on the Avenue

Friends and co-workers, Carla Zidek and Amy Frale, teamed up for their second bench. The design not only displays their creative talent, but also the extensive research behind it. The bench has 19 albums represented, all from artists with an Illinois connection.

“We chose different genres of music to appeal to a wide audience. The theme is collage-like, where the ‘stage’ (Fall Out Boy) is showing the ‘performer’ (Styx), with Gretchen Wilson and Common in the wings. The ‘crowd’ has the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Alison Krauss and Chance the Rapper. The ‘set’ above the stage features Kanye West's Dropout Bear and The Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie angel,” explained Zidek.

“All the art pieces were taken from the actual album covers. The back of the bench has a spinning album containing miniature paintings of each album cover, which help you identify every element on the bench. Below each album is a tag explaining each album, so it is very interactive and informative. We thought it would be fun to search for the art piece that matched the mini album. We also were hoping people will have a moment and say, ‘Wow, I didn't know that person was from Illinois!’ ”