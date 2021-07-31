WATCH NOW: Boys look to reel in national title at Junior Bassmasters

Ed Gad, director of the Illinois B.A.S.S. Nation program, said the teams in the tournament are usually evenly matched. “Its all about the 2 to 3 1/2 pound fishes,” Gad said “The team that wins is the team that gets the big bite. That's the way its alway's been.”

But “I don’t think there were any other s that had any three pounders,” Gad said of this year's tournament.

The Bassmasters program has been going for 10 years in Illinois. Its mission is to teach youth about the outdoors and the conservation of natural resources through fishing and related activities. After this fall's tournament, Gad says they will have a cleanup day on which the participants will pick up garbage around the fishing area.

That could be quite the cleanup operation. The area for this June’s state championship tournament covered about 21 miles in the Des Plaines River conservation area. “They are allowed to fish from Brandon Lock to Dresden and the Kankakee River up to the I-55 bridge,” Gad said.

Siegel and Moore are headed to the national tournament at the Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake in Huntington, Tenn., Oct. 8 and 9, where up to 70 teams will compete. “It's a great opportunity for Caleb and Joe and a great accomplishment for both of them,” Tim Moore said.

