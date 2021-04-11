WATCH NOW: Fire departments use donated New Lenox house to practice techniques, teamwork

The 1403 Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions is designed to ensure the safety of firefighters, balancing realism and safety in training activities.

In the exercises, firefighters could expect to practice typical firefighting activities, such as deploying hoses and ladders, searching for simulated victims and bringing them to safety and ventilating the structure to clear it of smoke, while avoiding adding fuel to the fire—adding oxygen can increase a fire’s intensity. Saving lives is always the top priority and a big part of the training exercises.

“The companies will have to find the victim (a rescue dummy, which weighs about as much as an average human) and get it down and out safely,” Applegate said.

“We were very pleased on how the training went,” he said. “All agencies worked very well together and all skills we wanted to cover and practice were achieved. Overall it was a very successful two-day training. I’d like to thank the property owners for giving us the opportunity to do some live-fire training. It is very seldom that we are given the gift of an acquired structure, and we were able to take full advantage of the occasion.”