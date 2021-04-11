WATCH NOW: Fire departments use donated New Lenox house to practice techniques, teamwork

It might be shocking to see firefighters setting fire to a building, especially with several area fire departments as witnesses. But that's what happened as part of a controlled burn in New Lenox for training purposes.
“We only really get to do a burning of an acquired structure once in a while,” Lt. Brian Applegate, training officer for the New Lenox Fire Protection District, said about the March event. The training session included New Lenox and other nearby fire departments.
“In the past, probably 10 years ago, for a while we had one (controlled burn) about every other year,” said Dennis Randolph, battalion chief of the New Lenox FPD. “Then we hit a dry patch there.”
Applegate said that the permitting process for a controlled burn is a lengthy one, as is acquiring the structure to be burned. “We got lucky,” he said, “and had a house that was donated.”
The “controlled” part of the exercise reflects the careful planning that goes into such training sessions. Fire departments try to set up likely challenges but won’t set up an intentional backdraft or other surprises or traps that could endanger lives. “There are some requirements that we need to maintain. We can’t have any obstacles, holes in floors, holes in ceilings,” Applegate said. “The National Fire Protection Agency 1403 Standard we have to abide by.”
The 1403 Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions is designed to ensure the safety of firefighters, balancing realism and safety in training activities.
In the exercises, firefighters could expect to practice typical firefighting activities, such as deploying hoses and ladders, searching for simulated victims and bringing them to safety and ventilating the structure to clear it of smoke, while avoiding adding fuel to the fire—adding oxygen can increase a fire’s intensity. Saving lives is always the top priority and a big part of the training exercises.
“The companies will have to find the victim (a rescue dummy, which weighs about as much as an average human) and get it down and out safely,” Applegate said.
“We were very pleased on how the training went,” he said. “All agencies worked very well together and all skills we wanted to cover and practice were achieved. Overall it was a very successful two-day training. I’d like to thank the property owners for giving us the opportunity to do some live-fire training. It is very seldom that we are given the gift of an acquired structure, and we were able to take full advantage of the occasion.”
What set this training apart is that it was done with a building on fire. “One of the things you learn is fire behavior,” Applegate said. “You can practice a lot of things. Seeing how a fire behaves is something you need to experience.
The building used offered various challenges, Applegate said. “There’s a residential setting, and this building has add-ons that are different types, so it’s almost like having different structures. We’re very fortunate to have it.”
Frankfort, Manhattan and Mokena firefighters joining New Lenox in a training situation also allows the departments to practice working together, Applegate said. Neighboring fire departments often come to each other’s assistance when a response larger than any one department might be able to provide on its own is needed, and training together helps them work more cohesively when such needs arise, he said.
The burn also lets community members see firefighters in action with minimal risk to lives or property, which helps build bonds between them.
“One of the requests is we have to let residents in the immediate area know about it,” Randolph said. “They’re welcome to watch from a safe distance. They’ll be able to see a live presentation or live demonstration of what we do.”