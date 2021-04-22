WATCH NOW: Repairs to aging I&M Canal facility in Lockport move up the priority ladder

Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson has studied Lock #1 from every angle. He knows the history of the lock. He talks about a dredging operation done by Chevron Oil in the early 2000s, when the Environmental Protection Agency got after the company to clean up refinery waste pitched into the channel by merger partner Texaco in the day. “Chevron did a great job,” Benson said. “They drained the lock channel and had tractors down in there and cleaned the bottom all the way down to solid bedrock. They found bedrock just a few inches down. I thought that was interesting.”

The condition of those original limestone channel walls has become concerning to Benson and Lockport Mayor Steven Streit, as well as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Lock #1 is a federally protected structure under jurisdiction of IDNR.

Basic cosmetic repairs in the $225,000 range were made to portions of Lock #1 in the 1990s. Concrete was injected to shore up various sections, but serious attention was never given to structural integrity until about three years ago.

Soil erosion behind the walls, as well as wear-and-tear to 170-year-old limestone slabs by acidic rain and groundwater, worries Streit.