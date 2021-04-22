WATCH NOW: Repairs to aging I&M Canal facility in Lockport move up the priority ladder

Limestone seemed an obvious building material 175 years ago for the masons piecing together Lock #1 along the old Illinois & Michigan Canal in Lockport.
All the limestone laying about Lockport quarries in the mid 1800s was just waiting to be carved into blocks to line a new 134-foot lock channel.
Durable, attractive, resistant to winter and summer weather extremes.
Set the massive blocks of limestone in position, fill in your seams and move ahead .
And Lock #1 remained a “done deal” through its shipping service life of 50 years or so and well into semi-retirement. Though commercial barges stopped using the I&M Canal around 1900, a clear channel through Lock #1 remains of vital importance today .
Consider annual rainwater run-off through downtown Lockport.
When those three-inch rains come crashing down in late spring or when that seven-inch rain shows up every five or 10 years, Lockport’s quaint old Lock #1 serves as an unintended safety valve when flooding happens.
In the 1840s the builders of the I&M Canal only meant to move commodities between Joliet and Chicago, not pushing rainwater downstream to the Des Plaines River.
But that’s what happens.
Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson has studied Lock #1 from every angle. He knows the history of the lock. He talks about a dredging operation done by Chevron Oil in the early 2000s, when the Environmental Protection Agency got after the company to clean up refinery waste pitched into the channel by merger partner Texaco in the day. “Chevron did a great job,” Benson said. “They drained the lock channel and had tractors down in there and cleaned the bottom all the way down to solid bedrock. They found bedrock just a few inches down. I thought that was interesting.”
The condition of those original limestone channel walls has become concerning to Benson and Lockport Mayor Steven Streit, as well as the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Lock #1 is a federally protected structure under jurisdiction of IDNR.
Basic cosmetic repairs in the $225,000 range were made to portions of Lock #1 in the 1990s. Concrete was injected to shore up various sections, but serious attention was never given to structural integrity until about three years ago.
Soil erosion behind the walls, as well as wear-and-tear to 170-year-old limestone slabs by acidic rain and groundwater, worries Streit.
“Lock #1 is an important landmark for our region and city,” the mayor stated in an email response. “Maintaining such a structure is part of our fabric and why we call ourselves the City of Historic Pride. Secondly, the I&M Canal still serves an important role channeling water run-off during storms. If it were to collapse on itself, it would create a dam in the waterway. And if it were followed by an untimely storm … the flooding could be catastrophic. We appreciate that IDNR sees the potential problem and is willing to work with the city on a stabilization/restoration plan.”
State, and perhaps federal funding, is the key here.
The City of Lockport moved ahead independently and hired engineering consulting firm HR Green to complete an assessment of Lock #1. HR Green cited several critical weak points in the lock and recommended temporary repairs in the $60,000 to $70,000 range to temporarily route water around the lock while an additional three-to-four inch layer of concrete is applied to weakened areas. HR Green also recommended “reaching out” to the Army Corps of Engineers for input.
According to City Administrator Benson, the Army Corps of Engineers showed keen interest in the project and contacted staff at IDNR. This has bumped Lockport #1 up on the IDNR priority list.
“There are pros and cons to working with limestone,” explained Benson. "Limestone is strong and durable and dense. It has few pores, making it harder to break. Limestone withstands abrasion and the freeze-thaw cycle. It’s extremely weather resistant. But limestone also has a high content of calcium carbonate that makes it react over time with rainwater. You get a form of carbonic acid that dissolves the limestone, especially along the joints.”
Though Lock #1 is in no immediate danger of caving in, the channel continues to deteriorate and create the need for extensive repairs.
IDNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert stated in an email that IDNR has included Lock #1 in its recent three-year Plan of Work. Funding for the work is pending during the permitting process and review of the HR Green repair design. Torbert added that proposed work will be subject to an IDNR Comprehensive Environmental Review Process. A significant part of that process involves the State Historic Protection Office and a review of proposed design, repair methods and materials.
IDNR also “believes” that there are contributing factors to the lock's decline that involve reviewing local municipal storm water piping, which drains into the lock’s lower pool side walls. Torbert added that IDNR supports a comprehensive approach to repairs.
“In heavy rains you’ll have six inches to six feet of water running through Lock #1,” said Benson. “This project is a priority for Lockport.”