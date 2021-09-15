Forest Preserve looks to future with farming pilot program

The license allows the Yunkers three years to transition the land to certified organic, during which time no pesticides or herbicides will be used, organic seeds will be planted and cover crops (including winter wheat, rye and clover) will be used to prevent weed growth. The remaining three years of the license will allow the Yunkers to farm the land for corn, soybeans and wheat.

“It’s a whole different management mentality for growing the crops,” says Doug Yunker of organic versus traditional farming, noting that the family has farmed around 400 acres organically elsewhere. “We have to use different tools and implements to help control the weeds. But we know what we’re getting into — we know the risks and challenges involved — so we should be able to work with that experience. We’re just really looking forward to it.”