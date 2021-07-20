Winners go the distance in Veterans Liberty Run

Dahleen works in information technology at the University of Chicago law school and lives in Tinley Park. But he has a rich running history when he starred for Sandburg. He was seventh in the state in Class 3A in cross country in 2008 and was second in the state in the 1600-meter in 2009.

He ran for Southern Illinois University and graduated with the school record in the 1500 with a time of 3:41.18.

Dahleen won the Liberty Run in 2010 before taking off for SIU.

He has kept up with running over the years but a right Achilles issue in 2020 slowed him. COVID restrictions allowed runners to get out and practice but his Achilles had other plans.

He tried staying in shape using a bike and waited until July 2 for his return to competition.

“I wasn’t expecting to win it,” he said. “I went out with the leaders and kind of took over the pace.

“I had to decide how bad I wanted to feel the next day,” he said. “But since I have not won a race in a while, I wanted to get that feeling again.”

He loves the constant battle in running.