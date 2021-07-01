Sparrow
Sparrow is a young cat looking for a good home. He’s a real sweetheart and will meow his way into... View on PetFinder
Get to know some of the more than 200 new Indiana laws approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and enacted by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Bill Enslen, 75, was known as a well-respected practicing attorney throughout Northwest Indiana, said longtime friend Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio.
The Merrill Point Shopping Center has been predominantly vacant since 2017, but Weiss Entities has high expectations for an estimated $45 million to $50 million redevelopment project planned for the site.
Tiara S. Johnson, 29, is accused of hitting the officer in the face with her hands and nails June 23 as he attempted to handcuff her.
The alleged threats were made after Toyana Troupe picked up her final paycheck at a local business on May 20 and became upset with the amount, police said.
Three occupants in a minivan were pronounced dead at the scene after a westbound train struck the vehicle in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue early Saturday.
Officers were called to a disturbance around 9:20 p.m. at Showplace 12 at 1400 Eagle Ridge Drive.
Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, was arrested in Georgia June 18 following a police chase, prosecutors said.
Two juveniles are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old Gary man at a gas station early Saturday, according to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
The Lake County coroner's office released identities Sunday of three minivan occupants who died early Saturday after being struck by a train.