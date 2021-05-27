Speaking of money

"One thing I've learned," said Cy the Cynic, who was philosophizing in the club lounge: "Money talks."

"Agreed," Unlucky Louie sighed. "And its favorite word is 'goodbye.'"

Louie had waved goodbye to some of his money in that day's penny game. When I watched today's deal, he was declarer at six spades, and West led his singleton jack of clubs. Louie knew enough to take dummy's ace, but he next cashed the A-K of hearts and ruffed his jack with dummy's seven of trumps. East overruffed, took his king of clubs and gave West a club ruff. Down two.

How would you play the slam?

Draws trumps

Louie forgot to count his tricks. After he takes the ace of clubs, he can draw trumps, pitching a diamond from dummy. He next leads the queen of clubs. East takes the king and leads a heart.

Louie wins with the king, cashes his ten of clubs, leads a heart to dummy's ace and ruffs a club with his last trump. He wins the last three tricks with the K-A of diamonds and dummy's good club.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q J 6 2 H K J 7 D K 3 C Q 10 7. The dealer, at your right, opens one diamond. What do you say?

Answer: This is a close call. You have 16 high-card points and a good five-card suit, and your king of diamonds, positioned behind the opening bidder, is worth as much as an ace. To double, intending to bid spades next, would be reasonable. I would judge that approach to be slightly too aggressive. I would start with a one-spade overcall.

