 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speaking of money

Speaking of money

Speaking of money

"One thing I've learned," said Cy the Cynic, who was philosophizing in the club lounge: "Money talks."

"Agreed," Unlucky Louie sighed. "And its favorite word is 'goodbye.'"

Louie had waved goodbye to some of his money in that day's penny game. When I watched today's deal, he was declarer at six spades, and West led his singleton jack of clubs. Louie knew enough to take dummy's ace, but he next cashed the A-K of hearts and ruffed his jack with dummy's seven of trumps. East overruffed, took his king of clubs and gave West a club ruff. Down two.

How would you play the slam?

Draws trumps

Louie forgot to count his tricks. After he takes the ace of clubs, he can draw trumps, pitching a diamond from dummy. He next leads the queen of clubs. East takes the king and leads a heart.

Louie wins with the king, cashes his ten of clubs, leads a heart to dummy's ace and ruffs a club with his last trump. He wins the last three tricks with the K-A of diamonds and dummy's good club.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q J 6 2 H K J 7 D K 3 C Q 10 7. The dealer, at your right, opens one diamond. What do you say?

Answer: This is a close call. You have 16 high-card points and a good five-card suit, and your king of diamonds, positioned behind the opening bidder, is worth as much as an ace. To double, intending to bid spades next, would be reasonable. I would judge that approach to be slightly too aggressive. I would start with a one-spade overcall.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts