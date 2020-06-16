Spectacular defense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I found Cy the Cynic sitting at a table in a corner of the club lounge, nursing a large drink.

“He’s trying to drown his sorrows,” Rose told me, “but it looks like they know how to swim.”

“Minnie nailed him again?” I asked.

Minnie Bottoms, our senior member, wears old bifocals that make her mix up kings and jacks, often to her opponents’ dismay. Cy has been Minnie’s chief victim. He was today’s South at four spades doubled. Minnie was East.

Second trick

“West led the jack of hearts to Minnie’s ace,” Rose told me, “and she shifted to the jack (!) of diamonds. Cy took dummy’s king and called for a trump — and Minnie said she’d won the second trick!”

“She thought her jack of diamonds was the king,” I said. “She was cashing out.”

“They set her straight,” Rose went on, “but when Minnie took her ace of trumps, she led a low diamond. West won and gave Minnie a heart ruff for down one.”

Cy has my sympathy. Only the lead of the jack of diamonds beats four spades.

Daily question