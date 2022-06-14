Spectacular play

"Cy says she's beginning to strike terror in his heart," Rose told me in the club lounge.

"He's becoming deathly afraid of an 82-year-old woman?"

"He's afraid to sit down against her," Rose said. "She and those spectacles have embarrassed him too many times."

Minnie Bottoms, my club's senior member, wears an ancient pair of bifocals that make her mix up kings and jacks, often to her opponents' dismay. Cy has been Minnie's chief victim.

In the latest confrontation, Cy played at today's four hearts, and when West led the queen of spades, the defense took three spade tricks. Minnie, sitting East, then led a diamond.

Low trump

"Cy won with dummy's ace," Rose said, "and led a low trump, and Minnie played the king."

"Thinking it was the jack," I smiled.

"Cy fell for it. I would have too. He took the ace and returned a trump to dummy's nine, and Minnie's ten won the setting trick."

Either Minnie needs some new glasses or she knows about textbook falsecards.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 7 4 H A Q 8 6 5 D K J C A 5 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids one spade. What do you say?

ANSWER: You have 14 points, balanced pattern and a stopper in the unbid suit. Still, you shouldn't bash into 3NT. You might belong at hearts or, if partner's club holding is Q-x, he should be declarer at notrump. Bid two clubs, a forcing "fourth-suit" bid. You will be better placed after you hear partner bid once more.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0