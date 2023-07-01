PORTAGE — The crowd was thinner for energetic for Saturday’s Fourth of July parade as the threat of rain hung in the air.

“We prayed away the rain,” Mayor Sue Lynch said, amid fears the rain would cancel the parade at the last minute. Instead, she enjoyed “just a perfect day. The weather is awesome.”

The crowd was a good size and energetic, she said as she tossed Tootsie Rolls to the kids lining the parade route.

“I think it’s perfect,” Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-10th, said, with the weather overcast, “nice and cool,” and everyone safe.

Bill Carns of Hebron, dressed as Superman, was philosophical. “I’m waterproof, I guess,” he said. Carns was marching in his first parade. “It’s exhilarating,” he said, to see the reactions.

Parade participant Aliss Anderson of Hobart dressed as a princess. “I love it. The best part is all the kids running up and giving me a hug and the excitement on their faces,” she said.

Tiffany Gulley used a bubble gun to spread soap bubbles into the crowd. “They seem to really enjoy it,” she said. The soap bubbles offered something different than candy tossed onto the ground in front of kids.

Joseph Perez of Portage drove a customized golf cart that belonged to a friend. He was representing Ready to Live, a nonprofit.

Ryana Backe of Portage helped carry the Porter County Public Library system banner in the parade, her first time to do so.

“It’s exciting because everybody loves the library so much,” she said.

Sandy Cain of Portage brought her granddaughter Kaizley Lynch of Knox. “She came to see the parade in Portage with her Nana,” she said.

Jody Ordonez of Valparaiso was excited about the parade. It brings out people for a family-friendly activity, she said, and that’s what you do for your friends and family.

Ateeva Beamon and Joseph Epley of Portage brought their son Ethan Epley, 3. “I think it was really good this year,” Joseph said. “Definitely a lot more emergency vehicles this time around.”

Beamon said there was a lot going on to keep kids occupied.

The threat of rain didn’t worry them at all: “He goes out in the rain either way.”

“My daughter was in the parade for Dream Big,” Shanna Conroy of Portage said. “I’m glad it went on because the rain held off.”

She was happy with how the parade turned out — and how many people turned out for the parade.

“They aways do a great job trying to get everyone organized,” Michell Alexander of Portage said. “We used to bring all the kids and the great-nieces. This year we got to bring our grandson for the first time.” The 19-month-old boy danced happily as he enjoyed the parade.

Young Amaya Gull of Lake Station watched the parade with rain boots and an umbrella. “It’s been great,” father Scott Gull said. “I was a little worried with the weather coming in.”

Ellie Berger of Valparaiso said her kids used to march in the parade. “It was absolutely wonderful,” she said. “Rain never hurt anybody.”

PHOTOS: Fourth of July parade in Portage