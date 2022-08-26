For information or to complete the required application: Visit our website; www.hwhanimalrescue.com Turnip (female) and Spinach (male) are too cute... View on PetFinder
Spinach & Turnip (BONDED PAIR)
Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say
"Kelsie stated she would never leave her children home alone during the daytime while they were awake, however she thought they were asleep, so she left them overnight," police said.
Police shot and wounded a suspected robber Saturday afternoon at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
A 17-year-old was killed in Lake Station on Saturday.
Swimming in Lake Michigan no longer will be allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday due to a shortage of available lifeguards.
Morton's football program has been placed on probation until next summer and an assistant coach has been suspended for six weeks.
Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
Construction on apartment complex in downtown Hammond made complicated by remnants of old department store
The $25 million Tailor Row apartment complex will bring 208 residential units to downtown Hammond.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing woman is encouraged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219–881–1209 or dial 911.
Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting
An online obituary describes the boy as "an energetic and fearless child that would light up any room with his beautiful smile and bright blue eyes."