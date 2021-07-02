Splish splash: Cool off at Region splash pads

Sometimes, no matter how hot it gets, you just need to break out of the air conditioning with antsy kids who have been spending too much time inside. Where to go when you’re sweating standing still and don’t have the energy to chase kids across a park? Find one of the Region’s splash pads, where you can let them play off some energy while you all keep cool with sprays of water.
Some fountains are shut off for a break every couple of hours, but if you time it right you can spend a bit of time soaking up the sprinklings. It will be just enough to rejuvenate you and just enough to wear out little ones for a nap. Some are even free.
Although some area splash pads remain closed due to the pandemic, including those in East Chicago and Michigan City, here are some that have re-opened. Be sure to check one out this summer with the kiddos.
Wolf Lake Aquatic Play Center
2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond
219-937-7942
Open 10-6 daily for 1 hour and 45 minute sessions. Sessions begin at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.
Cost: Hammond and Whiting residents, $1 per child; other Indiana residents, $2 per child; out-of-state residents, $3 per child
Prices are $1 higher on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Wicker Park Splash Pad
8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
219-838-3420
Open daily in one-hour sessions with 15 break for cleaning in between. Session times are 10:30-11:30 a.m., 11:45-12:45 a.m., 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Single weekday sessions: North Township residents, free; other Indiana residents, $3; out-of-state residents, $4
All-day weekday pass: North Township residents, $1; other Indiana residents, $8; out-of-state residents, $10
Single weekend session: North Township residents, free; other Indiana residents, $4; out-of-state residents, $5
All day pass weekend: North Township residents, $3; other Indiana residents, $11; out-of-state residents, $15
Swim diapers are available for $2 and bike rentals are also available at the park at $7 for one hour and $10 for two hours.
La Park Playground Splash Pad
101 G St. LaPorte
219-362-3312, laparkplayground.com
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Cost: Free
Entire playground is handicapped accessible.
Founders Square Park Splash Pad
6300 South Founders Square Park, Portage (Next to Hannah’s Hope playground - handicapped accessible playground)
219-762-1675
Open dawn to dusk, runs continuously
Cost: Free
Central Park Plaza Splash Pad
68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
219-462-5144, centralparkplazavalpo.com/2146/Splash-Pad
Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., however there are several early closing dates due to to other events. Check website for early closing dates.
Cost: Free
The Splash Pad at Bulldog Park
183 S. West St., Crown Point
Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays
The splash pad will close at 1 p.m. on July 10 and 21, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.