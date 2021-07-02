Splish splash: Cool off at Region splash pads

Sometimes, no matter how hot it gets, you just need to break out of the air conditioning with antsy kids who have been spending too much time inside. Where to go when you’re sweating standing still and don’t have the energy to chase kids across a park? Find one of the Region’s splash pads, where you can let them play off some energy while you all keep cool with sprays of water.

Some fountains are shut off for a break every couple of hours, but if you time it right you can spend a bit of time soaking up the sprinklings. It will be just enough to rejuvenate you and just enough to wear out little ones for a nap. Some are even free.

Although some area splash pads remain closed due to the pandemic, including those in East Chicago and Michigan City, here are some that have re-opened. Be sure to check one out this summer with the kiddos.

Wolf Lake Aquatic Play Center

2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond

219-937-7942

Open 10-6 daily for 1 hour and 45 minute sessions. Sessions begin at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Cost: Hammond and Whiting residents, $1 per child; other Indiana residents, $2 per child; out-of-state residents, $3 per child