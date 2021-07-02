 Skip to main content
Splish splash: Cool off at Region splash pads

Sometimes, no matter how hot it gets, you just need to break out of the air conditioning with antsy kids who have been spending too much time inside. Where to go when you’re sweating standing still and don’t have the energy to chase kids across a park? Find one of the Region’s splash pads, where you can let them play off some energy while you all keep cool with sprays of water.

Some fountains are shut off for a break every couple of hours, but if you time it right you can spend a bit of time soaking up the sprinklings. It will be just enough to rejuvenate you and just enough to wear out little ones for a nap. Some are even free.

Although some area splash pads remain closed due to the pandemic, including those in East Chicago and Michigan City, here are some that have re-opened. Be sure to check one out this summer with the kiddos.

Wolf Lake Aquatic Play Center

2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond

219-937-7942

Open 10-6 daily for 1 hour and 45 minute sessions. Sessions begin at 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Cost: Hammond and Whiting residents, $1 per child; other Indiana residents, $2 per child; out-of-state residents, $3 per child

Prices are $1 higher on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Wicker Park Splash Pad

8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland

219-838-3420

Open daily in one-hour sessions with 15 break for cleaning in between. Session times are 10:30-11:30 a.m., 11:45-12:45 a.m., 1-2 p.m., 2:15-3:15 p.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Single weekday sessions: North Township residents, free; other Indiana residents, $3; out-of-state residents, $4

All-day weekday pass: North Township residents, $1; other Indiana residents, $8; out-of-state residents, $10

Single weekend session: North Township residents, free; other Indiana residents, $4; out-of-state residents, $5

All day pass weekend: North Township residents, $3; other Indiana residents, $11; out-of-state residents, $15

Swim diapers are available for $2 and bike rentals are also available at the park at $7 for one hour and $10 for two hours.

La Park Playground Splash Pad

101 G St. LaPorte

219-362-3312, laparkplayground.com

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Cost: Free

Entire playground is handicapped accessible.

Founders Square Park Splash Pad

6300 South Founders Square Park, Portage (Next to Hannah’s Hope playground - handicapped accessible playground)

219-762-1675

Open dawn to dusk, runs continuously

Cost: Free

Central Park Plaza Splash Pad

68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso

219-462-5144, centralparkplazavalpo.com/2146/Splash-Pad

Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., however there are several early closing dates due to to other events. Check website for early closing dates.

Cost: Free

The Splash Pad at Bulldog Park

183 S. West St., Crown Point

Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays

The splash pad will close at 1 p.m. on July 10 and 21, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.

