Spooktacular Halloween event returning to downtown Lansing

LANSING — After a one-year break because of the pandemic, the Spooktacular Halloween event is returning to downtown Lansing.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume for the 21-and-over event, which is scheduled for 7-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

It will be held inside a large, heated banquet tent on the Fox Pointe grounds. The tent will have side flaps to protect guests in the event of inclement weather, according to a news release from the village.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes.

Tickets, which cover food, beverages and music, cost $25 in advance and are available at the Lansing Municipal Center, 3141 Ridge Road.

Tickets also will be available at the door for $30.

If the weather cooperates, guests will be able to tour the scarecrow displays and Halloween decorations on the Fox Pointe grounds.

More information is available at www.foxpointe.org/events-calendar.

