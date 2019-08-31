MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Manaea to make season debut: Andrean graduate Sean Manaea is scheduled to start Sunday for the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, making his season debut after recovering from left shoulder surgery. Manaea will come off the injured list when rosters expand Sunday, manager Bob Melvin said. Manaea went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts last year and pitched a no-hitter in April against eventual World Series champion Boston. He was sidelined in late August and had surgery on Sept. 19. The 27-year-old left-hander has been rehabbing in the minors this season, going 3-3 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts — and his most recent one was a gem. Manaea struck out 12 over seven shutout innings of two-hit ball for Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 23 at Tacoma.
VU falls to South Dakota: Peyton McCarthy had 12 kills and Ally Cummings added 10, but Valparaiso University lost 25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23 to South Dakota on Saturday in the Hampton Inn Invitational hosted by IUPUI. Bishop Noll graduate Brittany Anderson contributed 28 assists for the Crusaders (1-1).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats shut out Saltdogs: Rookie David Griffin pitched one-hit ball over 5 1/3 innings in his second pro start as the RailCats beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 2-0 on Saturday. Andrew Cartier (3-0) got the last two outs in the to earn the win and Sandy Lugo earned his 10th save.
PRO SOCCER
Frankowski's late goal lifts Fire to tie: Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 road draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night. Kenneth Kronholm had six saves for Chicago (8-12-10).
AUTO RACING
Earnhardt returns, takes sixth at Darlington: A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway a little more than two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane that crash-landed in Tennessee and went up in flames. While Earnhardt was grateful for his showing, Denny Hamlin saw his win stripped away when his first-place car failed inspection. Second-place finisher Cole Custer was awarded the victory shortly after Hamlin, crew chief Ben Bashore and Joe Gibbs Racing executive vice president of Xfinity & Development Steve DeSouza left the podium.
F2 driver Hubert dies in crash: Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert died at the Spa-Francorchamps track following a crash at the F2 Belgian Grand Prix. The 22-year-old Frenchman lost his life at the high-speed circuit after an estimated 160 mph collision with 20-year-old U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa's car, as they accelerated uphill and then out of the Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2.