Pro football
Aaron Rodgers gets his new deal: $134 million extension: Before he became the NFL's highest-paid player again, Aaron Rodgers wore a denim suit and cowboy hat that made him look as if he were going to serve as a chaperone at a square dance.
For Rodgers, it's kind of a big deal either way.
The two-time NFL MVP signed a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday that would keep him under contract through the 2023 season.
The four-year deal is worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers' former teammate, NFL Network analyst James Jones, first reported the agreement.
Rodgers' new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's five-year extension worth $30 million a year.
"Looking forward to making some more memorable moments this year, and for years to come," Rodgers posted on an Instagram in a thank you message to the organization, teammates and fans.
Saints acquire QB Teddy Bridgewater from Jets: The New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick from the New York Jets for a third-round draft pick.
While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans' starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees' backup.
"We are very pleased to obtain a young player with quite a bit of playing experience in Teddy Bridgewater," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "He's a successful quarterback and we know he will be a great addition to our quarterback room."
College football
Nebraska-Iowa on Black Friday set in '22 after 2-year hiatus: Nebraska and Iowa will resume their day-after-Thanksgiving game in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.
Nebraska and Iowa play on the day after Thanksgiving this year and in 2019. But, in a change made last year, the Big Ten Conference scheduled Nebraska to play its final regular-season games on Saturdays against Wisconsin in 2020 and Minnesota in 2021. Iowa will play those two teams at the end of the season in opposite years.
Nebraska has played on Black Friday every year since 1990, including games against Iowa since joining the Big Ten in 2011. The end of the tradition prompted a fan outcry. Athletic director Bill Moos, hired after the change was announced, said he would work to get the traditional day for the game against Iowa restored.
Among other schedule highlights:
• At least one conference matchup will be played on the opening weekend of the season: Northwestern at Indiana in 2022; Nebraska at Minnesota, Northwestern at Rutgers and Ohio State at Indiana in 2023; Purdue at Illinois in 2024; and Nebraska at Illinois in 2025.
• Indiana, Penn State and Rutgers each play Wisconsin once over the four years.
Pro tennis
Venus wins at US Open, could meet Serena in 3rd round: Venus Williams did her part, then waited to see if Serena would win to set up an earlier-than-usual Grand Slam matchup between the sisters at the U.S. Open.
Venus beat Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday, a couple of hours before Serena was scheduled for a match at night. A victory then would have the Williams sisters meeting in the third round, earlier than they have in a Grand Slam in 20 years.
"Obviously, it's early in the tournament, so both of us are going to be looking forward to continuing to play better," Venus said. "Obviously, it's definitely a tough draw."
Serena Williams set up a third-round showdown by hitting 13 aces and overwhelming 101st-ranked Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour.
This Williams vs. Williams matchup will be the earliest they've faced each other at a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years.
Venus Williams advanced to the third round with a straight-set victory earlier Wednesday.
Serena leads Venus 17-12 overall and 15-10 at majors.
Defending champion Sloane Stephens and two-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka also will meet in the third round after victories on another hot and humid day at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.
John Isner reached the third round for the seventh consecutive year, hitting 38 aces to come back and edge 42nd-ranked Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-7 (7), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Andy Murray's return lasted just two rounds.
The 2012 champion was eliminated by No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Murray missed last year's tournament because of a hip injury and didn't consider himself a contender this year because of his lack of preparation.