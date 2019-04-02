Men's tennis
Ancona wins third weekly honor of season: Valparaiso junior Brandon Ancona was named the Summit League Player of the Week for the third time this season and fourth time in his career.
Ancona, who previously won the award on Feb. 12 and March 12, picked up singles and doubles wins against Illinois State last week.
Ancona has won 12 straight singles matches since Feb. 3 and has rapped of five consecutive doubles victories. He ranks ninth in program history with 59 career singles wins.
Men's basketball
Purdue's Edwards makes All-America team: Purdue junior Carsen Edwards was selected to the second team for the Associated Press All-America squad. Edwards averaged 23 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.4 steals.
Duke freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were both selections on the first team. They were joined by Tennessee's Grant Williams, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Ja Morant of Murray State.
Women's soccer
LUNA Bar pledges to make up roster pay gap for US women: The maker of LUNA Bar brand nutrition bars has pledged to pay $31,250 to each of the players who make the U.S. roster for the Women's World Cup, an amount the company says makes up the difference between bonuses for the men's and women's national teams.
The U.S. women's national team filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this month alleging gender discrimination.
The players have said in court documents that U.S. men's team players earned a $55,000 bonus apiece for making the World Cup roster in 2014, while the women earned a $15,000 bonus each for making the 2015 World Cup roster.
The company characterized the payments, which total $718,750, as a donation, made in partnership with the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association.
Women's hockey
US-based NWHL OKs plan to expand to Canada after CWHL folds: The National Women's Hockey League is moving swiftly to expand to Toronto and Montreal following the demise of its Canadian-based rival.
NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan told The Associated Press on Tuesday the league's board had approved an investment plan to establish teams in Canada's two largest cities for the start of next season. Rylan also said her league has received a commitment from the NHL that will make it one of the NWHLs biggest financial sponsors.
The decision by the U.S.-based NWHL to cross the border and expand from five teams to seven comes just two days after the Canadian Women's Hockey League abruptly announced it will cease operations by May 1 due to financial issues. The CWHL had four teams in Canada, one in suburban Boston and a sixth in China, and its decision after 12 seasons was seen as a major blow to the sport.
Pro football
Alliance of American Football ends first season prematurely: The Alliance of American Football has ended its first season prematurely and told most employees that they will be terminated as of Wednesday.
Employees were notified of the decision in a letter from the AAF board on Tuesday afternoon. The board essentially is majority owner Tom Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
The letter, obtained by The Associated Press, gave no reason for ending the inaugural season, only that the decision was made "after careful consideration." It also said a small staff would remain to seek new investment capital and "restructure our business. Should those efforts prove successful, we look forward to working with many of you on season two."