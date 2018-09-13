Boys tennis
Andrean sweeps doubles play for win: Andrean swept doubles play to edge Hobart 3-2 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play.
Joe Karl and Sonny Ferrentela won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Peter Clements and Mark Sebben won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
Trojans sweep Kougars in NCC play: Meet Patel won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead Highland (9-5, 4-1) to a 5-0 NCC sweep over Kankakee Valley (9-6, 3-2).
Tyler Scheidt and Zach Benninghoff won 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 10-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Crown Point edges Lake Central: Leyton Noerenberg won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead Crown Point to a 3-2 Duneland Athletic Conference win over Lake Central.
The Indians' Max Galacy and Ammaar Mohammed won 6-5, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 doubles.
Vikings defeat Pirates in DAC play: Evan Cecchini won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead Valparaiso to a 4-1 win over Merrillville in DAC play.
Merrillville's Cameron Louthan won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Michigan City edges Portage: Devon Stromer won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to help Michigan City (6-8, 1-5) edge Portage 3-2 in DAC play.
Evan Gerike and Bryan Garrison won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Indians (5-6, 0-6).
Wheeler advances at GSSC tourney: Joe Hibbard won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead Wheeler (10-5) to 5-0 win over River Forest at the Greater South Shore Conference tourney.
Jackson helps Wildcats edge Gladiators: Teiko Jackson won 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to help Hammond edge Gavit in Great Lakes Athletic Conference play.
Gavit's Matt Wallington and Max Wolf won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Munoz leads Cardinals to win: David Munoz won 6-0, 6-0 to lead E.C. Central over Clark in GLAC play.
The Cardinals won the remaining matches by forfeit.
Red Devils sweep Governors: Landron Krambeck won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, leading Lowell to a 5-0 win over Morton.
Boys soccer
Keikey leads LaPorte past LaLumiere: Joe Keikey had two goals Thursday to lead LaPorte past LaLumiere 4-1.
Thomas Krause and Elias Gonzalez also scored.
Pro football
Gonzalez, Reed, Fletcher, Bailey 1st-year HOF nominees: Tony Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher are first-year eligible players among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Gonzalez retired in 2013 after 17 pro seasons in which he had 1,325 receptions, second to Jerry Rice on the career list.
Reed and Bailey were standout defensive backs for stout units. The 24th overall draft selection in 2002, Reed played 11 seasons in Baltimore, three times leading the league in interceptions. Bailey began his career with Washington in 1999 as the seventh overall draft choice. He moved to Denver in 2004, and led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2006.
Fletcher became a starting linebacker in St. Louis in 1999 and won a Super Bowl.
Pro hockey
Sharks acquire Erik Karlsson from Senators: General manager Doug Wilson began the offseason by making a run to add John Tavares to the San Jose Sharks. When that move failed and Tavares signed with Toronto, Wilson stood pat instead of rushing into a lesser move.
Patience paid off on the eve of the start of training camp.
The Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a package of young players and picks, adding a world-class player to a team now expected to contend in the ultra-tough Western Conference.
Pro basketball
Stewart, Storm surge past Mystics for WNBA title: Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart fretted following the regular-season opener after the Storm lost at home to the Mercury.
"We thought, 'Oh, crap, what kind of year is this going to be?'" Bird reminisced.
The answer came nearly four months later with a championship.
Stewart led the Storm to their third WNBA title Wednesday night, scoring 30 points in a 98-82 victory over the Mystics in Game 3 of the best-of-five series.
Pro golf
Torres, Ciganda lead Evian event, top-ranked Park struggles: Aiming to stylishly cap a rookie season that Hurricane Maria almost denied her, Maria Torres shared the first-round lead on 6 under at the final women's golf major Thursday.
Torres, the first Puerto Rican player to get an LPGA Tour card, went birdie-birdie-eagle from the 13th to 15th holes in a 65 that tied her atop the Evian Championship leaderboard with Carlota Ciganda of Spain.
"I just want to come here and play, and whatever happens, happens," Torres said.