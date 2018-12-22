Wrestling
Athletic group benching ref who told wrestler to cut dreads: New Jersey's athletic association said Saturday that a referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit, which drew ire from an Olympian, the state's governor and many others, won't be assigned to any matches until the incident is reviewed.
Michael Cherenson, spokesman for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the organization had reached out to groups that assign referees "and they've all agreed" not to assign Alan Maloney to any event until further notice.
Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, who is black, had a cover over his hair Wednesday night during a match. But Maloney, who is white, said that wouldn't do. An SNJ Today reporter tweeted a video of Johnson getting his hair cut minutes before the match. Johnson went on to win but appeared visibly distraught.
The video was shared widely on social media, with users calling the incident "racist," ''cruel" and "humiliating."
Jordan Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion, posted and spoke on social media early Saturday about the incident, saying he had never seen anything like it in a quarter-century of wrestling.
"This is nonsense," a message on Burroughs' Twitter account said. "My opinion is that this was a combination of an abuse of power, racism, and just plain negligence." In a video posted on Instagram, he criticized parents and coaching staff at the match for not intervening, calling it "absolutely shameful."
Burroughs called Johnson "courageous" for his performance in the match despite "all of the adversity and racism that you were facing in the moment." The fellow southern New Jersey wrestler said Maloney had been the referee for some of his high school matches growing up.
College softball
Valparaiso softball to host winter camps: The Valparaiso softball program will host a pitching, catching and hitting camp on Jan. 12 and an all-skills camp Jan. 27 for players aged 8 to 21 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Campers will receive instruction from the entire Valpo softball staff and players. The all-skills camp costs $75. The pitching and catching sessions of the Jan. 12 camp cost $70 and the hitting session is $85. Campers can package either the pitching or the catching session with the hitting session for $125. Pitchers attending the Jan. 12 camp must bring their own catcher. For details, contact Kayti Grable at 219-464-6435 or Kayti.Grable@valpoedu or go to ValpoSoftballClinics.com.
Purdue Northwest softball to hold hitting clinic: Purdue Northwest softball will hold a hitting clinic on Jan. 21 at Hammond Sportsplex.
Session 1 (grades 1 through 6) will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Session 2 (grades 7 to 12) will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. For details, email head coach Niki Stansell at stansell@pnw.edu. Register at pnwathletics.com/fanzone/camps.