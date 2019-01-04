Men's basketball
Ball State ends Toledo's 10-game winning streak: Tahjai Teague scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and 12 rebounds, and Ball State ended Toledo's 10-game win streak with a 79-64 victory in a Mid-American Conference opener Friday night.
Teague posted his second double-double this season. Tayler Persons scored 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting, Trey Moses added 17 points and K.J. Walton 14 for the Cardinals (10-4), who won their fourth straight and ninth in their last 10 games by taking down the defending MAC West champions.
Justice scores career-high 30 in IUPUI's victory: Camron Justice scored a career-high 30 points and IUPUI held on for a 66-64 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night.
After the Jaguars' Jaylen Minnett made 1 of 2 free throws for a 65-62 lead with 7.5 seconds left, UIC's Tarkus Ferguson was fouled as he let loose with a half-court shot. An official ruled the foul came before the shot and Ferguson made both free throws. Following a quick foul and an Elyjah Goss free throw, Ferguson heaved another half-courter which bounced off the backboard and rim.
College football
Notre Dame All-America CB Love to skip junior season for NFL: Notre Dame All-America cornerback Julian Love and tight end Alize Mack are forgoing their final seasons of eligibility and entering the NFL draft.
Both players made their announcements Friday on Twitter. Love's decision was no foregone conclusion and will leave a big hole in the Fighting Irish secondary in 2019.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Love told reporters after the Cotton Bowl loss last week to Clemson that he received a second-round grade from the NFL draft advisory board. The junior broke up 36 passes the past two seasons at Notre Dame, including a school-record 20 in 2017.
Mack was a senior, though he missed the entire 2016 due to academics and had another season of eligibility. The former four-star recruit caught a career-high 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
Pro football
Bears safety Eddie Jackson questionable for playoff game: The Bears will wait until right before game time for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to make a determination on the availability of safety Eddie Jackson.
Jackson was officially listed as questionable Friday on the final injury report after he went through a second straight limited practice. He hasn't had a full practice since before the Dec. 16 game against Green Bay when he suffered a right ankle injury.
"We'll just continue talking to him, see where he's at, but it's literally gonna go right up until (a) game-time decision," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "If he's good, let's go. If not, then we won't. We're going to be smart with him."
Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable after being held out of Friday's practice as a precaution. Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) did not practice and is doubtful.
Wide receivers Allen Robinson II (ribs), Anthony Miller (shoulder), and Taylor Gabriel (ribs) are off the injury report after missing all or part of last week's game.