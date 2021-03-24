SPORTS DIGEST: Bears agree to contract with Williams

Pro football

Bears agree to contract with Williams: Damien Williams has found a new home with a familiar face. The running back and hero of Super Bowl LIV has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams spent the 2020 season away from football, choosing to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns related to his mother's stage 4 cancer. He was released by the Chiefs earlier this month, freeing him to explore opportunities elsewhere. He's found that in Chicago, where he'll play under head coach Matt Nagy , a branch on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's coaching tree who runs an offense that is very similar to the one Williams found success in in 2018-2019 with the Chiefs.

Pro soccer

Fans to return to Fire games: Soccer fans will soon be able to see the Chicago Fire play in person. The Fire announced on Wednesday that about 7,000 fans will be admitted to the team's April 17 home opener against the New England Revolution at Soldier Field. As the season progresses, the team will have the option to increase attendance to up to 25% capacity— or 15,375 fans.n The announcement comes two weeks after the Cubs and the White Sox announced that when the season starts, they will each allow a little more than 8,000 fans for games at Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field. As in those ballparks, fans arriving at Soldier Field will be required to wear face masks, and they will be seated in separate pods to keep groups of fans a safe distance from each other. Also, no tailgating will be allowed outside the stadium, and ticketing will be fully mobile.nThe team announced that season ticket holders can buy tickets April 5. Fans with partial ticket plans and the general public will be allowed to buy tickets later that week. April 17 will mark the first time fans will get to watch in person the Fire play at Soldier Field since the team moved back to Chicago from SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The Fire played their home opener of last season at Soldier Field, but no fans were allowed inside to watch.