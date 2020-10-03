SPORTS DIGEST: Bears-Colts game time changed

Pro football

Bears-Colts game time changed: The Bears will host the Colts at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The game was changed from a noon start to accommodate television broadcasts when the Kansas City-New England game was postponed due to positive Coronavirus tests. Also, the Colts activated tight end and former Bear Trey Burton on Saturday and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. They also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and coach Frank Reich said Friday no decision had been made on whether Burton would return to face Chicago.

Pro baseball

HOF pitcher Gibson dies: Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. He was 84. The Cardinals confirmed Gibson's death shortly after a 4-0 playoff loss to San Diego ended their season. He had long been ill with pancreatic cancer in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Gibson's death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his most overpowering performance, when he struck out a World Series record 17 batters in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit. One of baseball’s most uncompromising competitors, the two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with St. Louis and was named the World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons. The Cards came up just short in 1968, but Gibson was voted the National League’s MVP and shut down opponents so well that baseball changed the rules for fear it would happen again. Gibson died less than a month after the death of a longtime teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock. Another pitching great from his era, Tom Seaver, died in late August.m Averaging 19 wins a year from 1963-72, he finished 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA, and was only the second pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts.