SPORTS DIGEST: Bears-Colts game time changed

Pro football
Bears-Colts game time changed: The Bears will host the Colts at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. The game was changed from a noon start to accommodate television broadcasts when the Kansas City-New England game was postponed due to positive Coronavirus tests. Also, the Colts activated tight end and former Bear Trey Burton on Saturday and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. They also promoted receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and coach Frank Reich said Friday no decision had been made on whether Burton would return to face Chicago.
Pro baseball
HOF pitcher Gibson dies: Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. He was 84. The Cardinals confirmed Gibson's death shortly after a 4-0 playoff loss to San Diego ended their season. He had long been ill with pancreatic cancer in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Gibson's death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his most overpowering performance, when he struck out a World Series record 17 batters in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit. One of baseball’s most uncompromising competitors, the two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with St. Louis and was named the World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons. The Cards came up just short in 1968, but Gibson was voted the National League’s MVP and shut down opponents so well that baseball changed the rules for fear it would happen again. Gibson died less than a month after the death of a longtime teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock. Another pitching great from his era, Tom Seaver, died in late August.m Averaging 19 wins a year from 1963-72, he finished 251-174 with a 2.91 ERA, and was only the second pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts.
Auto racing
Power goes wire to wire for Indy win: Will Power counted down the laps Saturday, struggling to maneuver around the lapped cars in front of him. At least once, he even pleaded with an old friend to let him by. Eventually, Power managed to break free and then held off hard-charging Colton Herta by 0.8932 seconds to win the second Harvest GP race at Indianapolis this weekend.
Pro golf
Reid takes Shoprite lead: Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory. Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic. In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
