Pro football
Bears hire Pagano as defensive coordinator to replace Fangio: The NFC North-champion Bears have hired former Colts coach Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator to replace Vic Fangio.
Pagano inherits one of the NFL's stingiest defenses after Fangio left to take the Denver Broncos' head coaching job. He will get to work with one of the league's best pass rushers in Khalil Mack as well as two other All-Pros — cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson.
Pagano led Indianapolis to a 53-43 record and two AFC South championships from 2012 to 2017.
The Bears went 12-4 in their first season under coach Matt Nagy after four straight last-place finishes and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years.
Bears' Parkey off social media after missed field goal: Kicker Cody Parkey is staying off social medial after his missed field goal at the end of the Bears' 16-15 wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Parkey told NBC's "Today" show Friday he feels "worse than anybody about missing that kick." He also says "football is what I do; it's not who I am."
The Bears won the NFC North in their first season under coach Matt Nagy after four straight last-place finishes. Parkey thought he hit a "pretty good kick" and his 43-yard attempt would go in even as it hit the left upright and crossbar. He wasn't aware Philadelphia's Treyvon Hester touched it.
Parkey also expressed appreciation for his teammates' support.
Women's basketball
IU Northwest defeats Haskell: Michelle Borgen scored a game-high 21 points Friday to lead No. 23 Indiana Northwest to a 68-60 win over Haskell (Kansas).
Chloe Salman added 17 points, while Grayce Roach (Hobart) scored 11.
Valparaiso loses in Missouri Valley Conference play. Addison Stoller and Allison Schofield each scored 13 points, but Valparaiso lost 71-52 to Northern Iowa in Missouri Valley Conference play.
The Panthers broke the game open in third quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 21-4.
Men's basketball
Purdue Northwest wins overtime thriller: After a game-tying 3-pointer from Chandler Spring in the waning seconds of regulation, a pair of clutch free throws in overtime by freshman Chase Rankin, his only points of the game, solidified an 86-83 overtime win over Wayne State.
Tim Gilmore was almost perfect from the field, scoring 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers.
Spring went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc for 15 points, while Anthony Barnard added 13 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Durante Lee added 11 points, while Dean Tate had 10.
Pro baseball
Suspended Russell, Cubs agree at $3.4M, $200,000 raise: Suspended shortstop Addison Russell and the Cubs agreed Friday to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.
Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating baseball's domestic violence policy following allegations made by his ex-wife. He missed the final 11 regular-season games plus the wild-card playoff loss and will be eligible to return May 3, barring postponements.
Russell will lose pay during the suspension. He can earn an additional $600,000 in roster bonuses if he is on the active roster for up to 150 days.
Kris Bryant agreed to a $12.9 million, one-year deal, a raise from $10.85 million. Also agreeing to one-year deals were Javier Baez ($5.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($3.39 million) and pitchers Kyle Hendricks ($7.405 million), Carl Edwards Jr. ($1.5 million) and Mike Montgomery ($2.44 million).