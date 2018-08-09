Pro football
Bears fall late to Bengals: Andy Dalton made a solid debut in Cincinnati's revamped offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Bears 30-27 on Thursday night.
Dalton went 6 of 8 for 103 yards, completing four passes of at least 20 yards. He also had an interception that wasn't his fault — John Ross fell on his route and Kyle Fuller returned the pickoff 47 yards to the end zone.
The Bears (0-2) rested most of their starters during a 17-16 loss to the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. His preseason debut Thursday didn't go very well.
Trubisky was in for two series that netted minus-1 yard on eight plays. The Bears' only first down on those series came on Carlos Dunlap's penalty for roughing the quarterback, a late hit on Trubisky. He missed on a deep sideline pass to Kevin White on his opening throw and finished 2 of 4 for 4 yards.
Reserve quarterback Tyler Bray was 18-of-27 passing for 219 yards. Cody Parkey missed a game-tying 52-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining.
College football
Manchester's Walker honored by HCAC: Garrett Walker (Chesterton) is one of eight Manchester College student-athletes that was recognized on the “Players to Watch” section of the 2018 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches poll.
Walker is a senior defensive lineman.
Pro soccer
Tim Howard and Stuart Holden join Champions League team: U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard and retired midfielder Stuart Holden are joining Turner broadcasting's coverage of the Champions League this season.
Howard and Holden will serve as analysts for the B/R Football studio programming, which will include pre- and post-match, as well as halftime coverage on B/R Live and TNT.
Howard, 39, currently plays for Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids. He has made 121 appearances with the national team, most of any goalkeeper. He has played in two World Cups, starting in goal for all of the team's matches in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.
Holden, who also played in 23 matches for the national team, played in the Premier League and MLS during his nearly 10-year career.
K-State signs Bill Snyder to new 5-year contract: So much for Kansas State coach Bill Snyder retiring anytime soon.
Just days after saying he felt energized heading into this season, the school announced Thursday it had signed Snyder to a new five-year contract that includes a pay bump to $3.45 million this season and could keep the 78-year-old coach with the Wildcats through the 2022 season.
Snyder already had a contract that essentially rolled over each year. But the new deal increases his salary immediately while adding an additional $300,000 each of the next two season, and it includes a clause that allows for a salary renegotiation after the 2020 season.
"We felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership," Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said.
Snyder resurrected the Kansas State program when he arrived in 1988, taking a program that had been dubbed "Futility U" to national prominence. He stepped away in 2005, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, only to return in 2009 when the program had again fallen on hard times.
Early last year, Snyder revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He rarely missed a day in the office, though, and was deemed to be cancer-free when the Wildcats reported for fall camp.
There were times Snyder appeared to be sapped of energy last season, but they were few and far between. He wound up leading a young team to an 8-5 season that included a Cactus Bowl win.
Now, he returns a team that includes both quarterbacks that started games, the entire offensive line and an abundance of talent on both sides of the ball. Snyder has a new batch of young, energetic coordinators and believes the Wildcats have a chance to compete for the Big 12 title this season.
"I think they've kind of become a more spirited group of guys," Snyder said. "It seems to be a group that has a good level of commitment to the process. All of these are positive things that I'm pleased about. I do not think this is dramatically different than how I saw them in the spring, (but) they are a group of guys not afraid to work at it. They do not seem to want to back away."