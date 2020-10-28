SPORTS DIGEST: Bears receiver Allen Robinson in concussion protocol

PRO FOOTBALL
Bears receiver Robinson in concussion protocol: Bears star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL's concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints into question. He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson's face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott on a fourth-down catch with about four minutes left, and an official sent him to the sideline. The Bears (5-2) lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead. Not having Robinson available to face the surging Saints and their top 10 defense would be a big blow for an offense that ranks among the NFL's worst. Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears are preparing for whether he plays or not. A Pro Bowl pick with Jacksonville in 2015, Robinson has been the Bears' most reliable playmaker since they signed him in 2018. He is eighth in the NFL in catches (44) and yards receiving (544) this season.
MARATHON
Boston Marathon postponed to fall 2021: Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed. The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.” This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race. The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible. Organizers say they are hoping to announce a date for an in-person race before the end of this year.
PRO BASKETBALL
Morey to join 76ers front office: The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced negotiations with former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to become president of basketball operations as part of their front-office overhaul that began after an underachieving season, multiple people with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The deal is expected to be finalized as early as this weekend, according to the people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it has not been made official. Elton Brand will remain general manager, they said. Morey stepped down as GM of the Rockets earlier this month after failing to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals. The Rockets made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons, for the longest active streak in the NBA. He was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since consecutive titles in 1994-95. Houston went 640-400 under Morey and won a franchise-record 65 regular-season games in the 2017-18 season.
Each decade's best Bears players
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!