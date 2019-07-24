Prep wrestling
Bedoy named new coach at Andrean: Dan Bedoy has been named our new coach at Andrean. Coach Bedoy is a graduate of Purdue University where he was also a 2006 NCAA D I National Qualifier for his weight class. He was also named Purdue’s Most Improved Wrestler that same year. Previous to his collegiate career, Bedoy was an accomplished wrestler at Bishop Noll where he was a state runner up in 2002. He coached at Calumet College of St. Joseph’s. and Griffith High School plus a stint as an assistant at Purdue.
Pro baseball
RailCats sign RHP Darnell, activate RHP DeLeon from Inactive List The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher/infielder Dugan Darnell and moved right-handed pitcher Christian DeLeon from the inactive list to the 23-man active roster prior to Wednesday's series opener vs. the Sioux City Explorers. In order to make room for the DeLeon and Darnell on the 23-man active, the ‘Cats traded right-handed pitcher Jumpei Akanuma to the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League in exchange for a player to be named later and released left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel earlier in the week. Darnell went 3-1 with a league-best and single-season school record eight saves and 0.39 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Adrian College. DeLeon is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three starts.
College baseball
Oilmen fall to Bloomington: Justin Conant, Ben Berenda and Jackson Dvorak each had RBIs Tuesday, but the NWI Oilmen lost 6-3 to Bloomington.
College football
VU plans to retire numbers of Puetz and Thurston: Former Valparaiso players Garry Puetz and Fuzzy Thurston will have their uniforms, 71 and 80, retired during a ceremony Sept. 28 as part of homecoming. Puetz, a 1973 grad, and Thurston, a '56 grad, both went on to play in the NFL and won Super Bowl rings with the Redskins and Packers, respectively. They will become the first players in program history to have their uniform numbers retired. The number retirements will coincide with a season-long celebration of 100 years of Valpo football. Homecoming weekend will also serve as a 50-year reunion for the 1969 ICC Championship team. Puetz, an offensive lineman, was a two-time Kodak College Division All-American, earning the honor in 1971 and 1972. Thurston, who passed away at the age of 80 in 2014, was a two-time All-American in 1954 and 1955 as an offensive lineman and was selected as the Indiana Collegiate Conference’s Most Valuable Lineman in 1955.
Women's basketball
Cowan added to Valparaiso's roster: Guard Alexis Cowan (Bolingbrook, Illinois) has joined the program as a graduate transfer and will have one season of eligibility remaining. Cowan spent the last two years at Florida Atlantic. Cowan appeared in 17 games as a junior at Florida Atlantic in 2017-18, making a pair of starts while averaging 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Pro cycling
Alaphilippe, Thomas brace for Tour showdown: The next three days at cycling's marquee race have all the ingredients for an explosive and suspenseful conclusion with an Alpine trilogy of stages including six climbs in rarefied air, forecasts of stormy weather and five riders are within 2 minutes, 2 seconds from yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe. Matteo Trentin won Stage 17 Wednesday.