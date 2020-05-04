SPORTS DIGEST: Big Ten forms health cabinet

College
Big Ten forms health cabinet: The Big Ten Conference has announced the formation of its Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet and that all athletes, coaches and full-time staff members of athletic departments and the conference office will receive free access to a popular mental fitness app. The cabinet will promote optimal mental health for athletes. It is made up of 31 individuals representing the 14 conference schools and affiliate members Johns Hopkins (women’s and men’s lacrosse) and Notre Dame (men’s hockey). The Calm app provides users with ways to experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and more restful sleep. “The cabinet will be instrumental for us both short and long term, as we pursue our goal of creating and maintaining the most comprehensive mental health and wellness platform in college athletics,” commissioner Kevin Warren said.
NAIA, backed by NFL, to launch women's flag football: Women’s flag football will become a varsity sport for NAIA schools by next year, the organization announced Monday. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has secured a two-year partnership with the NFL and its NFL FLAG arm, and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX). The NAIA will develop league infrastructure and operations for the first women’s flag football competition governed by a collegiate athletics association. “Football is for everyone,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said. “This groundbreaking and historic joint venture provides an opportunity for the values, fun and competitive environment of football to be enjoyed as a varsity sport by female student-athletes attending NAIA institutions across America.” The NAIA will host its first showcase open to female football athletes in late summer or early fall. The first competitive season will be held next spring, and the NAIA will host an emerging sport or invitational championship in the spring of 2022. An emerging sport in the NAIA is defined as at least 15 participating institutions, while an invitational is at least 25. A sport must have a minimum of 40 participating schools to be considered for full championship status.
Pro golf
McIlroy, Johnson team up for charity event: Live golf returns to television in just under two weeks with a $3 million charity skins match for COVID-19 relief that includes Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and the broadcast debut of Seminole Golf Club. McIlroy and Johnson, both major champions who have reached No. 1 in the world, will face Oklahoma State alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on May 17 in an event billed as the "TaylorMade Driving Relief." UnitedHealth Group Inc. is backing the $3 million donation. McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will play for the CDC Foundation. All four players have endorsements and relationships with the groups involved. Farmers Insurance has pledged $1 million for a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit "Off Their Plate," which supports COVID-19 health care workers. PGA Tour Charities will have a "text-to-donate" online program for viewers to pledge additional money.
Pro baseball
ESPN to air games from South Korean league: ESPN will begin airing six regular-season games per week from South Korea's KBO baseball league. The agreement with Eclat Media Group was announced Monday, the day before the league is scheduled to open its season. The first game featuring the NC Dinos taking on the Samsung Lions will air at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Games will air regularly Tuesday through Friday at 4:30 a.m., Saturday at 3 a.m., and Sunday at 12 a.m. Most will be on ESPN2. The defending Korea Series champion Doosan Bears will be on Wednesday against the LG Twins while the 11-time league champion KIA Tigers take on the Lions on Friday. The agreement includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship. The schedule and where ESPN airs them is subject to change pending the status of other leagues whose schedules have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
