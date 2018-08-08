Pro hockey
Blackhawks announce plans for public visitation for Mikita: The Blackhawks have announced plans for a public visitation for Hall of Fame forward Stan Mikita on Sunday.
Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. Instead of sending flowers, Mikita's family wants fans to donate to the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Wounded Warrior Project, American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association and Hinsdale Hospital Foundation for AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice.
Mikita spent his entire NHL career with Chicago, spanning 22 seasons. He is the Blackhawks' career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games played (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals.
College football
Saban says Hurts' comments don't affect Alabama: Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying the QB's recent comments about his treatment by the staff aren't an issue for the team and won't have any bearing on the competition for the starting job.
Hurts expressed some disappointment Saturday in the coaches' communication with him about the quarterback battle between he and Tua Tagovailoa.
Hurts said the staff never "asked how I felt."
He hadn't previously been allowed to speak to reporters since the night of the title game and said now "the narrative has already been created." The comments made national headlines, but Saban downplayed the impact on the Crimson Tide team.
"Every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks, and I think he has every right to do that with every coach or anybody in the organization who he has relationships with, which we certainly do quite often with all players at all positions," Saban said after Wednesday's practice.
"Look, this is probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside. I don't think it has any effect on our team. I've talked to a lot of our team leaders. The players are focused on what they need to do."
Pro basketball
James, Warriors, Rockets, Celtics highlight NBA TV schedule: NBA fans will get a smorgasbord of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, the All-Star laden lineup of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets and the up-and-coming Boston Celtics as part of the league's national television schedule.
The NBA released its TV schedule for the first week of the season, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday, and all are prominently featured.
James Harden and the Rockets will appear three times on national television in the opening week of the season, while Lakers, Warriors and Celtics will be featured twice.
The highlight of the coveted Christmas Day games is James facing a familiar foe — Stephen Curry and the Warriors — for a fourth straight year, only this time James will be wearing Lakers' gold and purple rather than the familiar wine and gold colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Pelicans and Jahlil Okafor agree on contract: Two people familiar with the situation say free-agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. They say the contract includes a team option in Year 2.
Track and field
Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28: Nicholas Bett, a Kenyan runner who won the 2015 world championship title in the 400-meter hurdles, was killed in an early-morning car crash Wednesday in the country's famed high-altitude training region, police and his coach said. He was 28.
Bett had only just returned home this week from the African championships in Nigeria.
Nandi county police commander Patrick Wambani said Bett was killed in the crash on the road between Eldoret and Kapsabet, two of Kenya's best-known distance-running training towns in the Rift Valley region. He was born and lived in the region.
Bett was driving alone, Wambani said.
Bett's SUV hit bumps in a road and rolled, landing on its roof in a ditch, his coach, Vincent Mumo, told The Associated Press. Mumo said the accident happened at about 6 a.m.
"I'm out of words," Mumo said. "We thank god for his life."
Mumo said Bett's twin brother, Aron Koech, who is also an athlete, was "beyond grief."