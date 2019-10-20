PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks fall to Capitals: Tom Wilson broke a tie with 8:13 left and the Washington Capitals rebounded after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the host Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Wilson beat Corey Crawford from the right edge of the crease with his third goal after he was left open and took a cross-ice pass from Carl Hagelin to put Washington ahead 4-3. Lars Eller added an empty-netter from his own zone with 49.3 seconds remaining. T.J. Oshie, Nic Dowd and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who got 41 saves from Braden Holtby. Hagelin had two assists. Drake Caggiula, Dominik Kubalik and Patrick Kane connected for the Blackhawks, who rallied to tie it at 3 midway through the third. Alexander Nylander had two assists and Corey Crawford blocked 25 shots as Chicago's two-game winning streak ended. Kirby Dach, the third-overall draft pick in the 2019 draft, made his NHL debut for Chicago. The 18-year-old started centering a line with Kane and Dylan Strome.
WOMEN'S PRO SOCCER
Red Stars advance to NWSL final: Sam Kerr scored in the ninth minute and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship match with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday in Bridgeview. The Red Stars are heading to a final for the first time after four straight semifinal losses. They'll play the North Carolina Courage, which defeated the Reign FC 4-1 in Sunday's early semifinal. Kerr, the league's Golden Boot winner, scored 18 goals in 21 matches to break her own league record for goals in a single season.
PRO GOLF
Thomas wins again in South Korea: Justin Thomas pulled away from Danny Lee in the final hour and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju Island, South Korea for the second time in two years. Thomas won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the second time in his last four starts. Thomas finished at 20-under 268 and moves to No. 4 in the world ranking.
In other action, Danielle Kang played bogey-free and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year. She had a tournament record 16-under 272. The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot 72 to finish one shot behind. ... Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory, shooting a 1-over 72 and surviving a wild back nine at Le Golf National in the French Open. ... The final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, was postponed until Monday because of more than 2 inches of rain overnight and a forecast for more. Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel shared the lead.