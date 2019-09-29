PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks win in Germany: Alex Nylander scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Blackhawks beat Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 Sunday in Berlin. Jonathan Toews scored in the first period for Chicago, and David Kampf added an empty-netter. Patrick Kane had two assists. Corey Crawford started in goal for the Blackhawks and stopped all 16 shots he faced in his half of the game. Robin Lehner had 11 saves on 12 shots.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama jumps to No. 1: Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call. Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers' one-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes. No. 3 Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 and received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth.
PRO SOCCER
Fire's playoff hopes doused with tie: Omar González had a goal and an assist to help visiting Toronto to a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Sunday. Toronto (12-10-11), which has already qualified for the postseason, can clinch a home game in the knock-out round with a win, and losses by New York and D.C. United, in next Sunday's regular-season finale. Chicago (9-12-12), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped, was eliminated from playoff contention.
PRO GOLF
Champ wins Safeway Open at Silverado: Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin on Sunday in the Safeway Open in Napa, California, finishing off an emotional week with his grandfather battling cancer. Three strokes ahead entering the round, Champ had five birdies and overcame a bogey on No. 17 to hold off Hadwin for his second PGA Tour victory. Champ closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 17-under 271 at Silverado Resort. Champ raised both arms then shared a long embrace with his caddie before breaking into tears as he hugged his father on the green. Champ's grandfather, Mack, is fighting stomach cancer and is in hospice in Sacramento. Mack introduced Champ to golf at a young age.
Hur wins LPGA event in Indy: Mi Jung Hur played bogey-free with the lead Sunday and never gave anyone a chance, closing with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory at the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis for her second LPGA Tour victory this year. Hur opened with a 63 and went wire-to-wire for the first time in her career. The 29-year-old South Korean had 26 birdies for the week at Brickyard Crossing. Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes for a 67 to finish alone in second.