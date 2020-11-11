SPORTS DIGEST: Blakely wins IBCA honor

Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach: Much of the credit for Mark Daigneault's quick ascent to NBA head coach goes to the man he is replacing. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, handing the team to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. He replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. “The thing Billy did for me here with the Thunder is opened the door to the Thunder to our Blue staff and gave us unprecedented access to the Thunder team, and certainly, those experiences put me in this position to be able to take this position on," Daigneault said. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances. He spent last season as a Thunder assistant. “He had, I felt, like the rare traits of someone that had high potential,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “He’s a curious learner, a diligent worker, a creative thinker and has the utmost integrity and selflessness, which is critical to being in a leadership position as an NBA head coach.”