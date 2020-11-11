SPORTS DIGEST: Blakely wins IBCA honor

Girls basketball
Blakely wins IBCA honor: Courtney Blakely (Bishop Noll) was named the District1 recipient for the first IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award. Blakely had a nice Saturday afternoon at the Lake Central Classic tournament, posting strong numbers in a pair of games. During a hard-fought, 52-48 win against Class 3A perennial power Benton Central, the 5-foot, 8-inch point guard began her season by scoring 29 points on a sizzling 11-of-14 shooting. She made one of her two 3-point attempts, and she buried six free throws in the effort. She also contributed six rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the victory. In Bishop Noll’s second game of the day, Blakely raised her scoring output to 36 points on 13 made shots, however she was a stellar 5 of 7 from 3-point range in this contest. Add five more made free throws, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals, and she finished a strong weekend with a 60-54 win.
Pro basketball
Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to staff: Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce added former Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff on Wednesday as an assistant. McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle (2000-05) and Portland (2005-12). He was the Pacers' coach from 2016 through 2020. McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason. The Pacers hired former Toronto assistant Nate Bjorkgren to replace McMillan. They finished 45-28 last season and were swept by Miami in the first round of the playoffs. Pierce said his “extensive conversations” with McMillan focused on the “value, expertise and experience he would add as we look to progress next season.”
Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach: Much of the credit for Mark Daigneault's quick ascent to NBA head coach goes to the man he is replacing. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, handing the team to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. He replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls. “The thing Billy did for me here with the Thunder is opened the door to the Thunder to our Blue staff and gave us unprecedented access to the Thunder team, and certainly, those experiences put me in this position to be able to take this position on," Daigneault said. Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances. He spent last season as a Thunder assistant. “He had, I felt, like the rare traits of someone that had high potential,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “He’s a curious learner, a diligent worker, a creative thinker and has the utmost integrity and selflessness, which is critical to being in a leadership position as an NBA head coach.”
