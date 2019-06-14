Pro football
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75: On a cool night in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016, John Elway thrust the Lombardi Trophy into the air and hollered, "This one's for Pat!"
It came 18 years after Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen had declared, "This one's for John!" following the franchise's first Super Bowl championship, a 31-24 win over Green Bay in San Diego after Elway helicoptered his way into NFL immortality in his fourth shot at a title.
Elway called it the greatest moment of his Hall of Fame career, and he was determined to return the favor after rejoining his beloved Broncos as Bowlen's general manager and vice president of football operations in 2011.
He finally got the chance when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50, 18 months after Alzheimer's forced Bowlen to step down from his daily duties running the team.
"I'm just glad I had the opportunity," Elway told The Associated Press in the locker room that night. "I didn't want to think about it too much because I didn't want to jinx anything. But I was waiting for the day that I was able to do that."
Bowlen, who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar television deals, died late Thursday, just under two months before his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 75.
In a statement posted on the Broncos' website, Bowlen's family said he died at home surrounded by loved ones. They did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had Alzheimer's for several years.
Colts close out draft class with signing of LB Okereke: Rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke became the Colts' final draft pick to sign his rookie contract Friday.
He was a third-round selection, No. 89 overall. Indianapolis expects him to provide depth at linebacker and eventually compete for a starting job.
Okereke made 240 tackles in 51 college games but was identified last week as the previously unnamed Stanford player who faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015. He was not punished by school officials and faced no legal charges.
The two sides completed the deal one day after the team's mandatory minicamp ended. Indy will not practice again until it reports to training camp in late July.
Pro golf
Henderson shoots 64-64 to lead Meijer LPGA Classic: Brooke Henderson opened a three-stroke lead Friday in a 30-hole day at the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Trying to break a tie for the Canadian victory record for both women and men, Henderson completed an 8-under 64 in the rain-delayed first round and shot another 64 in the second round at Blythefield Country Club.
Henderson birdied five of the final six holes in the second round to break the tournament 36-hole record. She finished play late Thursday with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole, her sixth hole of the round that started seven hours late.
The 21-year-old Henderson successfully defended her Lotte Championship title in April in Hawaii for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, tying Sandra Post's Canadian record.
Brittany Altomare was second at 13 under after rounds of 66 and 65. She played 31 holes Friday.