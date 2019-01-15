Prep wrestling
Calumet records 600th win in program history: Calumet recorded the program's 600th victory Tuesday with a 66-12 win over Munster.
Prep swimming
Chesterton sweeps Portage in DAC action: Jaclyn Klimczak, Maisyn Klimczak, Veronika Ozimek and Gabe Kroeger each won two individual events to lead Chesterton over Portage, 138-42 in the girls Duneland Athletic Conference dual and 151-28 in the boys DAC dual.
Jaclyn Klimczak won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.57 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.68). Maisyn Klimczak won the 100 free (55.05) and 100 backstroke (1:02.51). Ozimek won the 100 butterfly (1:01.26) and 200 individual medley (2:11.08).
In the boys dual, Kroeger won the 100 free (49.38) and 100 back (57.07).
The Trojans won each event in both duals.
Boys basketball
Munster defeats Michigan City: Dorian Benford scored 13 points, leading Munster to a 59-46 win over Michigan City.
Jevon France had 14 points for the Wolves.
Girls basketball
Valparaiso defeats Calumet: Kiana Oelling and Destiny Elder each scored nine points to lead Valparaiso to a 46-20 win over Calumet.
Micaiah Walton had a game-high 12 points for the Warriors.
Chesterton upends Bishop Noll: Marney Sisson had a game-high 11 points to lead Chesterton over Bishop Noll 36-29.
Courtney Blakely had nine for the Warriors.
Prep gymnastics
Lake Central breaks two records in win: Lake Central broke two records in a 109.15-73-5 win over Lowell.
The team score is a school record. Maddie Bugg won all-around with a school-record 37.45.
College football
Former Notre Dame QB Wimbush transferring to Central Florida: Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush says he is transferring to Central Florida, where he will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.
Wimbush announced on social media Monday he would attend UCF next season. He started 16 games for the Fighting Irish over the last two seasons, including the first three of 2018. Wimbush lost his starting job to Ian Book, but helped the Irish to a 12-0 regular season.
Wimbush passed for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 1,155 yards and 16 scores at Notre Dame.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in the regular-season finale last year and his return to football is uncertain. Darriel Mack Jr. stepped in for Milton and led the Knights to a conference championship.
Men's basketball
Bowling Green edges Ball State: Justin Turner scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half, Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and eight rebounds and Bowling Green edged Ball State 79-78 on Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
Tayler Persons scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Ball State (10-7, 1-3). Tahjai Teague added 19 points.
Pro baseball
Former major leaguer Wetteland charged with child sex abuse: John Wetteland, a former All-Star and World Series MVP, has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.
Wetteland, 52, was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records. Wetteland lives in the Dallas-area suburb of Trophy Club.
Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted his office last week. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Wetteland, who was taken into custody by Denton County sheriff's deputies.
Dowell said that because of the nature of the offense and the stage of the investigation, he had no further details to release. DFPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said details of the agency's cases are confidential.
According to a consolidated complaint and probable cause affidavit, Wetteland is accused of having a child perform a sex act on him, beginning in 2004 when the child was 4. The accuser said it happened twice more during a two-year period.
Pro basketball
Bucks sign F Bonzie Colson to 2-way contract: The Bucks signed forward Bonzie Colson to a two-way contract Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 forward has spent the 2018-19 season with the Canton Charge of the NBA G League after going undrafted in last year's draft out of Notre Dame. In 23 games with the Charge, Colson averaged 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He also shot 49.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.
The 23-year-old Colson played in 125 games (92 starts) with Notre Dame over four seasons.