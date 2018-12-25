Pro football
Cardinals sign S Swearinger 1 day after release by Redskins: Safety D.J. Swearinger, released by Washington after he criticized the team, was signed Tuesday by the Arizona Cardinals.
Swearinger said Monday, when he was cut by the Redskins, that he received no explanation for the move. A day later, the Cardinals claimed him off waivers and placed offensive lineman Korey Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve.
Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. He also was critical of the team earlier this season.
Swearinger was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this season with Washington after making a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 64 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 14 passes defensed while starting all 15 games. He rejoins the Cardinals after playing 20 regular-season games for them in 2015-16.
He spent his first two pro season with Houston, then played seven games in 2015 for Tampa Bay.
Mixed martial arts
Jones-Gustafsson UFC fight moved from Las Vegas to LA area: A UFC rematch this weekend between Alex Gustafsson and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is being moved from Las Vegas to Southern California after doping officials reported that Jones tested positive for low levels of a banned steroid, officials said recently.
UFC 232 events that had been set for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena will be held at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, UFC spokeswoman Lenee Breckenridge said.
Breckenridge did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about the reason for the relocation.
Jones (22-1) beat Gustafsson (18-4) in a tough bout in 2013. Jones hasn't fought since for testing positive for a banned steroid in July 2017.
Nevada State Athletic Commission executive Bob Bennett said Jones was allowed to withdraw his application for a fight license in Nevada after commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said he wanted to postpone the fight until after a January hearing about Jones' recent doping tests.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said it got notice Thursday that urine samples from a Dec. 9 test showed Jones had what the agency called an extremely small amount of an anabolic steroid metabolite in his system.
It was the same substance that was detected in July 2017, when Jones' victory over Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title was overturned and Jones received a 15-month suspension for doping.
"At these extremely low levels, Jones obtained no performance enhancement," a statement from the doping agency said. It said Jones is not facing proceedings for violating UFC anti-doping policy.