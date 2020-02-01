SPORTS DIGEST: Carter leads SSC to win

Men's basketball
Carter leads SSC to win: Courtney Carter led five players in double figures with 19 points Saturday in No. 4 South Suburban College's 89-54 win over Kishwaukee. Malcom Bell added 15 points for the Bulldogs (22-3). Darien Stewart and Roland Austin each had 14, while Tariq Deere scored 11.
IUN falls to Trinity Christian: Martellian Gibson scored a team-high 27 points, but Indiana Northwest lost 93-88 in overtime to Trinity Christian. Rashad Richardson added 20 points for the RedHawks (13-11). Marshaud Watkins had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Women's basketball
IUN loses to Trinity Christian: Breanna Boles had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds, but Indiana Northwest lost 65-63 to Trinity Christian. Michaela Schmidt added 11 points for the RedHawks (8-16). Ashley O'Malley had 13 rebounds.
Boys basketball
Chicago high school hoops team's season suspended amid probe: Officials have suspended a Chicago high school's boys basketball season and removed the school's interim principal and an assistant principal because of “the severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team.” Friday's announcement by Chicago Public Schools comes amid a probe into allegations that a student had sex while the Lincoln Park High School team was on a December trip to Detroit and comes weeks after the district suspended the coach. The district has not detailed the allegations, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, before his removal by CPS, interim principal John Thuet sent a letter to families explaining that there was an “allegation that one of our employees engaged inappropriately with a student.”
Pro football
Jackson named MVP: Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors. Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore grabbed the defensive player award. Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft. Edge rusher Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Around the horn
Tony Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. ... Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.