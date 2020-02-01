SPORTS DIGEST: Carter leads SSC to win

Men's basketball

Chicago high school hoops team's season suspended amid probe: Officials have suspended a Chicago high school's boys basketball season and removed the school's interim principal and an assistant principal because of “the severity of the misconduct allegations involving the team.” Friday's announcement by Chicago Public Schools comes amid a probe into allegations that a student had sex while the Lincoln Park High School team was on a December trip to Detroit and comes weeks after the district suspended the coach. The district has not detailed the allegations, but according to the Chicago Sun-Times, before his removal by CPS, interim principal John Thuet sent a letter to families explaining that there was an “allegation that one of our employees engaged inappropriately with a student.”