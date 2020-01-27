SPORTS DIGEST: Castellanos signs with Reds

Pro baseball

Castellanos signs with Reds: Free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos signed a $64 million, four-year deal Monday with the Reds, Cincinnati's latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing. The deal allows the former Cubs outfielder to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Tigers and Cubs, who got him in a midseason trade. He hit 27 homers overall, drove in 73 runs and had a major league-leading 58 doubles while playing mostly in right field for Detroit and Chicago. Castellanos became only the 10th player with 58 doubles in a season.

Pro basketball

Men's basketball

ACC penalizes ND for Brey comments: The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State. The league announced the penalties Monday, saying Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.” “I will take my medicine like a man and accept the responsibility on that,” Brey said on the ACC coaches' teleconference later Monday. “And I’ll try and be a good guy the rest of the season, but I can’t guarantee anything.” Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left. He also mentioned game official John Gaffney by name as he left the news conference in Tallahassee. “We’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member (to the league), but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV, are you kidding me?” Brey said, a reference to Notre Dame's independence in football even as it remains a member of all other league sports.