Pro basketball
Cavs reach agreement with free agent guard Nwaba: A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent guard David Nwaba has agreed to sign with the Cavaliers.
Nwaba, who played for the Bulls last season, will join the Cavs once contract terms are finalized, said the person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations between the sides is are ongoing.
Yahoo Sports first reported Nwaba's agreement.
The 25-year-old Nwaba averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 23.5 minutes in 70 games — 21 starts — for the Bulls. Chicago revoked its qualifying off to Nwaba, who received interest from Indiana as a free agent.
At 6-foot-4, Nwaba is a solid defender and better-than-average shooter who will likely join Cleveland's rotation and give coach Tyronn Lue depth as the Cavs try to stay competitive following LeBron James' exit as a free agent.
Nwaba previously played with the Los Angeles Lakers and in Cleveland will be reunited with former teammates Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.
Pro football
Browns coach Jackson coping with deaths of mother, brother: Football's giving Browns coach Hue Jackson refuge to cope with family loss.
Jackson, trying to turn around a Cleveland team that didn't win a game in 16 tries last season, plans to remain with the team in training camp while mourning the recent deaths of his 83-year-old mother and brother in California.
A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday night that Jackson's mother, Betty Lee, died over the weekend in Los Angeles following a long illness. Her passing came two weeks after Jackson's brother, John Jr., died unexpectedly.
Jackson intends to stay with the Browns through next week's exhibition opener against the New York Giants while the family finalizes funeral plans.
Jackson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not made any public comments about the deaths during camp, which opened last week. Beyond his daily duties, Jackson's every move on and off the field as the Browns' camp is being chronicled by cameras for HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Jackson's agent, John Thornton, told Cleveland.com that the deaths have deeply affected the coach.
"It's been really tough on him," Thornton said. "He's just trying to let football help him out."
Although Jackson is just 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said last week that the coach still has their unwavering support.
Jets linebacker pleads guilty to drunken driving in crash: New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue has pleaded guilty to DWI charges in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel.
Donahue entered the plea Wednesday in Weehawken Municipal Court. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed. Donahue also will have to drive with an ignition interlock device for a year after his license is reinstated.
Police say Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the tunnel on Feb. 26 and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four of the 15 people on board. It was his second DUI.
The 25-year-old checked into rehab earlier this year.
Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.
College football
Chicago suburb to be title sponsor of Bahamas bowl game: A Chicago suburb is spending $300,000 to be the title sponsor for a nationally televised college football bowl game in the Bahamas.
Elk Grove Village and ESPN announced the bowl sponsorship for the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. They said the Dec. 21 game in Nassau will mark the first time a non-tourist municipality has sponsored a bowl game.
The game, which was previously sponsored by fast-food chain Popeyes, is one of 14 owned and operated by ESPN Event. The bowl features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA.
The move is the village's latest marketing push to expand the reach of its "Makers Wanted" campaign to promote a local industrial park, which officials say has more than 5,600 businesses. The campaign was launched in 2015, and has included a website, billboards, TV and radio commercials, and print ads.
Mayor Craig Johnson said the sponsorship will be "a perfect opportunity to use college football to share our message with the entire country." Richard Giannini, the bowl game's executive director, said the unique sponsorship will allow the village to promote its message to a national audience.
Elk Grove Village is just northwest of Chicago and borders O'Hare International Airport. Village officials said they plan to host a watch party the day of the game for local businesses.