SPORTS DIGEST: Chesterton ranks fifth in latest boys hoops AP poll

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chesterton No. 5 in poll: With back-to-back blowout wins over Morton and Lowell on Friday and Saturday respectively, Chesterton impressed Associated Press voters enough to remain comfortably with the AP's Indiana High School Basketball Poll for Class 4A. The Trojans ranked fifth in the class after ranking fourth last week. Brownsburg leapfrogged Chesterton in this week's iteration. 21st Century lost a nailbiter to 4A Zionsville on Saturday, earning them the seventh spot in the Class 2A rankings. The Cougars ranked ninth in last week's poll. Chesterton and 21st Century were the only two Region schools to receive votes in the poll.

IBCA releases coaches poll: Chesterton came in as the No. 6 team in the state according to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's poll released on Sunday. Munster and Valparaiso received votes in the coaches poll, but failed to crack the top 20. Munster has had an undefeated start to its year, posting a 4-0 record with wins over Portage and Morton. Valparaiso on the other hand lost its opener to Northridge, who also received votes in this week's poll.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LC ranked seventh by coaches: With the release of the IBCA girls basketball coaches poll on Sunday, Lake Central found itself ranked as the No. 7 team in the state. LC topped Merrillville on Friday night as part of what's been a 6-1 start to the year with the lone loss coming to top-ranked South Bend Washington. Valparaiso, off to an 8-0 start to the year, earned votes in the poll, but didn't quite crack the state's top 20.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dawson, Byrd head to all-star game: The FCS National Bowl x Trillion will have Valparaiso representation for the second year in a row this season. The postseason all-star game will see Beacons Aaron Dawson and Aaron Byrd suit up on Dec. 11. Dawson, an All-Pioneer Football League First Team running back, heads to the game after leading the conference in rushing with his 1,204 yards in his redshirt senior season. Byrd, also an All-PFL First Teamer, was selected to the game after leading the offensive line that was able to open up running lanes for Dawson all season long having twice earned the Sever Award — given to the team's best offensive lineman.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo adds Paraskos: Valparaiso's incoming freshman class got a little larger on Tuesday when it announced the addition of outside back Emma Paraskos to its recruiting class. Paraskos comes to the Beacons by way of Gurnee, Ill. where she was a multiple time All-Conference selection and an All-Area team member this past season. With the addition of Paraskos, Valparaiso's incoming freshman class is now up to seven members to follow up the program's Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship this past fall.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Ramey to join Beacons: Western Boone's Kendal Ramey will be joining Valparaiso volleyball in 2023 according to a press release from the team on Tuesday. The 5-foot-7 defensive specialist is one of four in the upcoming freshman class. Ramey earned All-Conference honors this past season.