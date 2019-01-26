Prep wrestling
Chesterton wins fifth straight title: Chesterton picked up its fifth straight sectional title, defeating New Prairie 270-238.
The Trojans had six individual champions, including Chris Merrill (113 pounds), Danny Tolin (120), Ethan Kaiser (132), Nick Winland (145), Brock Ellis (152) and Evan Bates (182).
Host LaPorte, which finished third as a team with 188 points, had two champions: Tysen Nisley (138) and Matt Neff (160).
Valparaiso, which placed fourth with 165 points, had three champs: Stefan Vitello (106), Jak Krouse (126) and Colin Kwiatkowski (170).
Michigan City, which was seventh with 91.5 points, had one champion, John Wilcher (220).
Prep gymnastics
Host Chesterton wins Trojan Invite: Jordan Bush won all-around (38.45), floor (9.7) and vault (9.75) Saturday, leading host Chesterton to the Trojan Invite crown.
Chesterton defeated McCutcheon 114.8-109.35 for the top spot.
Teammate Sophie Hunzelman won bars (9.8) and was second in all-around (38.0).
Women's basketball
IU Northwest defeats Wright State Lake: Michelle Borgen had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 21 IU Northwest to a 99=44 win over Wright State Lake.
Brittney Williams and Chloe Salman each added 12 points for the RedHawks (18-6), while Grace Roach and Jocelyn Coburn each had 10.
Men's basketball
Carter, Block lead Ohio's 2nd-half rally against Ball State: Jason Carter scored all 16 points in the second half and Gavin Block 13 of his 15 to rally Ohio to a 78-74 victory over Ball State on Saturday.
Tayler Person scored 21 points to lead Ball State, which made 10 of 18 from the arc but surrendered 23 points off 17 turnovers.
Justice, Minnett lead IUPUI past Detroit Mercy: Camron Justice sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 and Jaylen Minnett came off the bench to score 17, also sinking five 3s, to spark IUPUI to an 80-65 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.
Justice made 7 of 11 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, as the Jaguars (13-9, 5-4 Horizon League) shot 51 percent from the floor and 48 percent from distance. Justice has scored in double figures in 21 straight games. Minnett was 5 of 11 from distance and now has made at least one 3-pointer in 25 straight games. Freshman reserve Jack Hansen scored 15 and Evan Hall pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third of the season.
Pro football
Bears sign RT Massie to 4-year extension through 2022: The Bears have signed right tackle Bobby Massie to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
Massie has spent the past three years as Chicago's starting right tackle. He played with Arizona from 2012-15.
Massie started every game this season and was part of a line that gave up just 33 sacks.
Chicago announced the extension on Saturday.
Pro golf
Rose settles for 3-shot lead at Torrey Pines: Justin Rose had three penalties and still kept a three-shot lead Saturday with a 3-under 69 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Rose had six birdies and an eagle on another pristine day along the Pacific Ocean, a big reason why scores have been so low this week on a South course that will host another U.S. Open in two years.
Tiger Woods had the biggest gallery and didn't make much noise. Woods birdied three of his last five holes to salvage a 71, leaving him 13 shots behind and in search of moral victories in his 2019 debut.
He was at 5-under 211.