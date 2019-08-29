Pro football
Luck-less Colts finish preseason with win: The Colts wrapped up an unsettling preseason Thursday, moving on from Andrew Luck with a 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in a game missing starters and fans. Luck retired a week earlier after a 27-17 loss to Chicago, frustrated by his inability to get healthy. His postgame announcement severely dented the Colts' playoff chances and elevated Jacoby Brissett — 4-11 as a starter with Indianapolis — to lead the offense. Brissett had a lot of company as he watched from the sideline Thursday. There were large swaths of empty seats as both teams rested their starters and key backups for the final preseason game. For the Colts, it was a chance to assess Brissett's backups. Chad Kelly must serve a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He started and scrambled 7 yards for a touchdown in the first half, going 13 of 16 for 138 yards with an interception on an underthrown pass. Kelly signed with the Colts in May after pleading guilty to a second-degree trespassing charge. He was arrested last October after entering the home of someone he didn't know following a Halloween party. Phillip Walker, who spent the past two seasons on the Colts' practice squad, played the second half and was 8 of 16 for 90 yards. Third-round pick Parris Campbell made his debut and caught three passes for 42 yards. He missed most of training camp and the first three preseason games with a hamstring injury. His 31-yard catch and run set up Kelly's touchdown scramble. The Colts avoided their first winless preseason since 2014, when they eventually lost to New England in the AFC championship game.
College football
VU loses its season opener: Chris Duncan's 61-yard touchdown pass to Ollie Reese was the lone score for Valparaiso on Thursday in a 53-7 loss to Eastern Kentucky in the season opener for both teams. The Crusaders (0-1) totaled 184 yards of offense.
Preps
Steel City Academy approved for IHSAA membership: Steel City Academy of Gary, MTI School of Knowledge and Purdue Polytechnic have been approved for initial membership to the IHSAA. The three schools were approved at Tuesday's IHSAA Executive Committee meeting, per an IHSAA news release. Steel City Academy has 197 students with participants in volleyball, cross country, basketball and track and field. Students at the schools will be able to compete in regular season events immediately but, by IHSAA rule, won’t be eligible to participate in state tournament series competition for four years (2023-24). Each school will enter a four-year provisional membership period during which it will be required to meet a number of criteria in order to gain full membership.
Pro baseball
RailCats fall to Winnipeg: Justin Sinibaldi allowed no earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings Wednesday, but the RailCats lost 3-2 to Winnipeg. Colin Willis had a double and RBI. Danny De La Calle had a triple and run scored. Marcus Mooney was 2-for-4 with a run scored.