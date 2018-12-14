Girls basketball
Crown Point rolls past Lake Central: Jessica Carrothers had a game-high 24 points to lead Times No. 2 Crown Point over Lake Central 54-21 in Duneland Athletic Conference play Friday.
Abby Stoddard added 17 for the Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0).
Valparaiso defeats Chesterton in DAC play: Kiana Oelling had a game-high 15 points to lead Valparaiso past Chesterton 51-42 in DAC play.
Jessica Gast and Aleah Ferngren added 11 points each for the Vikings (5-7, 2-2). Valparaiso led 14-6 after the first quarter.
Marney Sisson and Nalani Malackowski each had 11 for the Trojans (6-5, 1-3).
Westville defeats Washington Township in PCC action: Peyton Rodgers had 16 points to lead Westville over Washington Township 53-44 in Porter County Conference play.
Nicole Albers added 13 points for the Blackhawks (11-3, 3-1).
Olivia Klinger had a game-high 17 for the Senators (4-8, 0-5). Mikaela Armstrong added 14.
Boys basketball
Kouts remains unbeaten: Cole Wireman scored a game-high 26 points to lead No. 4 Kouts past Westville 81-47 in PCC play.
Cale Wireman and Anthony Norman each added 14 for the Mustangs (6-0), while Connor McCormick had 12.
Josh DeChantal led the Blackhawks (4-2, 2-1) with 10 points.
Tickets available for LaPorte Classic: Tickets are available at the LaPorte athletic department for the boys LaPorte Classic Dec. 28 at Indiana Wesleyan. Tickets are $14.00 for the entire tournament.
Men's soccer
VU's Mentzingen signs with Lansing Ignite of USL League 1: Valparaiso alum Rafael Mentzingen signed a professional contract Friday with the Lansing (Michigan) Ignite, a founding member of USL League One, pending league and federation approval.
Mentzingen graduated in December with a grade point average above 3.8 in economics. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region Second Team in both 2017 and 2018 while also earning first-team all-conference in both years on campus.
Mentzingen also earned MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team honors this year. Last season, he was an MVC All-Tournament Team honoree in addition to the all-region and all-conference achievements. He finished his two-year Valpo career with 11 goals, three assists and 25 points.
College football
Indiana DB Jamar Johnson accused of resisting arrest: Indiana freshman defensive back Jamar Johnson faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement following his arrest on campus.
Indiana police spokesman Lt. Kevin Lauerman says officers patrolling the Sembower Recreation Sports Fields Complex detected the odor of marijuana Thursday night and saw two people nearby. One of the individuals ran away before returning and Johnson was arrested. He was released late Thursday from the Monroe County Jail.
IU Athletics acknowledged Johnson's arrest in a statement saying the department "will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."
The 6-foot-1 Florida native picked off his first career pass in a Sept. 29 win at Rutgers. He finished the year with two tackles and one pass breakup. Indiana (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) lost six of its final seven games, falling one win short of the postseason.